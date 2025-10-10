Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 10, 2025
There are 138 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, October 10, including 20 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 13 Nansemond River travels to take on No. 17 Indian River, and No. 1 Oscar Smith hosting Deep Creek.
Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 10
With 20 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football continues.
View full VHSL Friday scoreboard
VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 27 Class 1 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Twin Springs vs Castlewood, starts at 7:00 PM. The final game, Thomas Walker vs Harlan, starts at 7:30 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 1 scoreboard
VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 28 Class 2 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Isle of Wight Academy vs Nandua, starts at 6:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Greensville County vs Armstrong at 7:00 PM. The final game, Thomas Jefferson vs Freeman, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 2 scoreboard
VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 35 Class 3 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Greensville County vs Armstrong, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Glass vs Liberty Christian at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 3 scoreboard
VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 31 Class 4 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Culpeper County vs Chancellor, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Huguenot vs Monacan at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 4 scoreboard
VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 30 Class 5 high school football games in Virginia on Friday. The first game, Fleming vs Staunton River, starts at 4:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Maury vs Norview at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 5 scoreboard
VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 10
There are 30 Class 6 high school football games in Virginia today. The first game, Woodbridge vs Forest Park, starts at 7:00 PM. The game of the week is highlighted by Deep Creek vs Oscar Smith at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
View full VHSL Class 6 scoreboard
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here