Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
Get VHSL schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, September 12
There are 147 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, September 12, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 8 Benedictine travels to face Blue Ridge, and Bishop McNamara takes on No. 2 Maury.
Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12
With 18 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football continues.
VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 34 games scheduled in the VHSL Class 6 on Friday, highlighted by South Lakes vs No. 7 Battlefield at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 6 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 33 games scheduled in the VHSL Class 5 on Friday, highlighted by No. 5 Green Run vs Princess Anne. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 38 games scheduled in the VHSL Class 4 on Friday, highlighted by No. 4 Varina vs Norcom. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 38 games scheduled in the VHSL Class 3 on Friday, highlighted by No. 23 Armstrong vs Hertford County. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 34 games scheduled in the VHSL Class 2 on Friday. The first game, Nandua vs Snow Hill, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Warren County vs Strasburg, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.
VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12
There are 30 games scheduled in the VHSL 1 on Friday. The first game, Rappahannock County vs Chincoteague, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game,Westmoreland vs Rappahannock, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.
