High School

Virginia (VHSL) High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get VHSL schedules and scores as the 2025 Virginia high school football season continues on Friday, September 12

CJ Vafiadis

Gainesville Cardinals vs Woodbridge Vikings - Sep 5, 2025
Gainesville Cardinals vs Woodbridge Vikings - Sep 5, 2025 / David Buky

There are 147 games scheduled across Virginia on Friday, September 12, including 18 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Virginia High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include four of Virginia's top-ranked teams as No. 8 Benedictine travels to face Blue Ridge, and Bishop McNamara takes on No. 2 Maury.

Virginia High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, September 12

With 18 games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Virginia high school football continues.

VHSL Class 6 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 34 games scheduled in the VHSL Class 6 on Friday, highlighted by South Lakes vs No. 7 Battlefield at 4:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 6 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 6 scoreboard

VHSL Class 5 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 33 games scheduled in the VHSL Class 5 on Friday, highlighted by No. 5 Green Run vs Princess Anne. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 5 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 5 scoreboard

VHSL Class 4 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 38 games scheduled in the VHSL Class 4 on Friday, highlighted by No. 4 Varina vs Norcom. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 4 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 4 scoreboard

VHSL Class 3 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 38 games scheduled in the VHSL Class 3 on Friday, highlighted by No. 23 Armstrong vs Hertford County. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 3 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 3 scoreboard

VHSL Class 2 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 34 games scheduled in the VHSL Class 2 on Friday. The first game, Nandua vs Snow Hill, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game, Warren County vs Strasburg, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 2 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 2 scoreboard

VHSL Class 1 High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12

There are 30 games scheduled in the VHSL 1 on Friday. The first game, Rappahannock County vs Chincoteague, starts at 6:00 PM. The final game,Westmoreland vs Rappahannock, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our VHSL Class 1 High School Football Scoreboard.

View full VHSL Class 1 scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Virginia