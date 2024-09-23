Vote: North Carolina high school football Player of the Week (9/23/2024)
Week 5 of the 2024 North Carolina high school football season is complete and there were some big-time performances.
High School on SI will choose a Player of the Week throughout the season.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Anthony Dangerfield of Mallard Creek.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Zach Cullen, Sun Valley
Cullen ran 6 times for 93 yards and 2 touchdowns in the Spartans’ 42-10 victory over Alexander Central. He also caught a pair of passes for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Cameron Walkup, Rocky River
Walkup rushed for a touchdown and recovered two fumbles in the Raven’s 21-12 victory over East Mecklenburg.
Zach Lott, Providence Day
The Chargers’ quarterback had another prolific game, completing 16-of-26 passes for 298 yards and 3 touchdowns without an interception in a 55-7 rout of Christ School. Lott also ran 3 times for 53 yards and a touchdown.
Oscar Valdez, South Columbus
Valdez made a 26-yard field goal as time ran out to give the Stallions a 25-22 win over East Bladen. It was the first “walk-off” field goal for the Stallions since 2002.
Isaiah Lackey, Hickory
The 5-foot-11 junior ran 25 times for 164 yards and 4 in the Red Tornadoes’ 42-21 win over East Lincoln. Hickory has won 20 consecutive games.
Rayden West, Eastern Randolph
West caught a 53-yard touchdown pass on the game’s final play as the Wildcats won a 27-21 thriller over Central Davidson. The senior two-way player finished with two touchdown catches and an interception.
Demon June, Jacksonville
The Cardinals’ tailback ran 13 times for 189 yards and 3 touchdowns in a 53-20 win over Rose. June scored on runs of 6, 4 and 64 yards. He also caught a 27-yard touchdown pass.
Caleb Simco, Richlands
Simco accounted for five touchdowns in the undefeated Wildcats’ 41-24 win over Princeton. The senior quarterback ran for three touchdowns and threw two touchdown passes.
Brady Grant, Murphy
The junior quarterback only threw six passes but he completed five of them for 206 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 65-20 thumping of the Greenville Hurricanes.
Lan Farmer, Shelby
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound junior quarterback directed an explosive offense as the Golden Lions routed Cherryville 70-0. Farmer threw just seven passes – completing six – for 311 yards and 4 touchdowns. The longest touchdown pass covered 74 yards. Farmer also had a touchdown run.