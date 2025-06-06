Vote: Who is the Florida high school softball Class 4A Player of the Year?
The Florida high school softball season has officially concluded, and now we turn our attention to the player of the year nominees. High School on SI will nominate 15 student-athletes who they think will be the player of the year in their respective classifications.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 29th, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Here are the nominees for the Class 4A softball player of the year.
Here are the nominees:
Breanna Clark, Pitcher, Arnold (Panama City Beach) (Senior)
The Southeastern Louisiana signee went 17-9 with a 1.44 earned run average in 27 appearances this season for the Marlins. She also struck out 276 batters this season. Clark also pitched a state-best three no-hitters this season.
Rilyn Douglas, First Baseman, Fort Walton Beach (Junior)
Douglas was one of the biggest offensive threats for the Vikings this season. She finished with a .347 batting average, an OBP of .432, and an on-base plus slugging percentage of 1.095. She recorded 35 hits, seven home runs, 11 doubles, 35 runs batted in, two stolen bases, and 21 runs scored.
Sheila Forbes, Outfielder, Barron Collier (Senior)
The Harvard University commit finished her senior season leading the team with a .609 batting average for the Cougars.
Gianna Frino, Outfielder, Barron Collier (Senior)
The Furman University signee hit an astounding .527 (29-for-55) this season, where she recorded seven home runs and 33 runs batted in.
Alyx Hall, Utility, Fort Walton Beach (Senior)
Hall hit a team-high 10 home runs this season for the Lady Vikings, helping lead them to the school's first-ever state championship.
Ariana Lara, Shortstop, Bishop Moore (Junior)
The University of South Florida commit hit for a .704 batting average (57-for-81) this season with six home runs, 29 runs batted in, and hit 22 doubles this season for the Lady Hornets.
Mackenzie Leiti, Catcher, Naples (Senior)
The Florida Gulf Coast University signee finished 2nd among all Class 4A players hitting 11 home runs this season for the Golden Eagles.
Abigail Males, Pitcher, Lecanto (Junior)
Males went 9-5 with a 1.94 earned run average in 23 appearances this season for the Lady Panthers. She recorded 212 strikeouts in 122 2/3 innings pitched while opponents hit .188 against her this season.
Makenna Meadows, Pitcher, Lake Region (Senior)
Meadows went 18-4 with a 0.65 earned run average in 24 appearances for the Thunder this season.
Kyra McLin, Infielder, Seabreeze (Senior)
McLin hit for a .627 batting average (42-for-67) this season with 11 doubles and seven triples for the Sandcrabs. She also made havoc on the bases where she stole 39 bases this season as well.
Jenna Neupaver, Utility, Osceola (Senior)
The University of Tampa commit had 27 stolen bases for the Warriors this season, where she led the team and helped them reach the State Semifinals for the first time in program history.
Rylee Walker, Pitcher, Baker County (Senior)
Walker went 12-4 with a 1.71 earned run average in 22 appearances for the Lady Wildcats this season.
Ava Weinbaum, Outfielder, Estero (Junior)
Weinbaum stole 45 bases this season to lead the state in Class 4A and was nominated to be the Collier County Player of the Year in 2025. She also had an astounding .564 batting average (44-for-78) this season.
Jaelynne Whipple, Infielder, Vanguard (Ocala) (Senior)
Whipple led all players in Class 4A, hitting 12 home runs and driving in 30 this season for the Lady Knights.
Paisley Williamson, Outfielder/First Baseman, Citrus (Senior)
Wiliamson hit .485 this season (32-for-66) with six doubles, two triples, and three home runs for the Hurricanes.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2025 high school softball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school softball news.
Reach Ross Van De Griek on X @RossVDG14 or send him an email at rossvdg14@gmail.com