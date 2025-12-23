Top 25 Virginia Boys High School Basketball Top 25 State Rankings - Dec. 22, 2025
There’s a new No. 1 in the latest High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25 poll. Saint Paul VI Catholic moves to the top spot as the reigning Washington Catholic Athletic Conference champions have advanced to the semifinals of the City of Palms Classic in Fort Myers, Fla.
Petersburg, which is in the same bracket with Paul VI at the City of Palms, moves from No. 1 to No. 2. The Crimson Wave suffered their first loss in the quarterfinal round.
Bishop Denis J. O’Connell, Oak Hill Academy and Highland School complete the Top 5. The Gillion Academy, Albemarle, Landstown, Bishop Ireton and Westfield round out the Top 10.
John Marshall, which was No. 1 in the final poll last season, debuts at No. 24 in this week’s rankings.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI Virginia boys basketball Top 25:
1. SAINT PAUL VI CATHOLIC
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 7-1
The Panthers posted two double-digit victories to advance to semifinals of City of Palms Classic in Florida.
2. PETERSBURG
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 4-2
The Crimson Wave dropped their first match of the season to Bartlett (Tenn.) in the City of Palms Classic quarterfinals.
3. BISHOP DENIS J. O’CONNELL
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 8-1
The Knights split two games at the Hoopfest in Paradise tourney in The Bahamas.
4. OAK HILL ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 12-3
The Warriors won their two matches at the Lincolnton Shootout in North Carolina.
5. HIGHLAND SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 7-0
The Hawks knocked off Riverdale Baptist School (Md.) and Shining Stars Sports Academy.
6. THE GILLION ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 10-4
The Lions dropped two matches at the City of Palms Classic.
7. ALBEMARLE
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 6-0
The Patriots have won their six games by double-digits.
8. LANDSTOWN
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 9-0
The Eagles went 3-0 last week.
9. BISHOP IRETON
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 7-2
The Cardinals advanced to the BSN bracket third-place game at The Kreul Classic in Florida.
10. WESTFIELD
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 8-1
The Bulldogs defeated Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.) at the Champions Classic at South Lakes for their seventh straight victory.
11. THE FAIRFAX CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 11
Record: 11-0
The Cardinals have won their last six decisions by double-digits.
12. WOODSIDE
Previous rank: No. 12
Record: 4-0
The Wolverines defeated Warwick, Bethel and Massaponax.
13. JOHN HANDLEY
Previous rank: No. 13
Record: 4-0
The Judges averaged 73 points in three victories last week, including 108 against Manassas Park.
14. BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 14
Record: 10-0
The Barons posted a season-best 92 points in a win over Saint Anne’s-Belfield.
15. DENBIGH
Previous rank: No. 15
Record: 6-0
The Patriots handled Menchville (61-20) and Warwick (64-17).
16. LAKE TAYLOR
Previous rank: No. 17
Record: 5-0
The Titans routed John Marshall, 62-33.
17. EPISCOPAL
Previous rank: No. 18
Record: 7-2
The Maroon finished third at the Bullis Invitational in Maryland.
18. CATHOLIC-VIRGINIA BEACH
Previous rank: No. 19
Record: 9-1
The Crusaders have won their last two games by an average of 30 points.
19. PRINCESS ANNE
Previous rank: No. 21
Record: 9-1
The Cavaliers averaged 83 points in three victories last week.
20. NANSEMOND RIVER
Previous rank: No. 20
Record: 4-2
The Warriors’ two losses (to Lake Taylor and Landstown) are by a total of seven points.
21. GREEN RUN
Previous rank: No. 22
Record: 5-1
The Stallions remained undefeated on the road (4-0) with wins against Salem-Virginia Beach and Kempsville.
22. SAINT STEPHEN’S & SAINT AGNES SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 25
Record: 5-1
23. SAINT CHRISTOPHER’S SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 24
Record: 4-1
The Saints won their fourth straight with a 68-53 decision over Saint Michael the Archangel.
24. JOHN MARSHALL
Previous rank: Not ranked.
Record: 4-2
The Justices knocked off previously undefeated and then-No. 16 Glen Allen, 67-61.
25. GLEN ALLEN
Previous rank: No. 16
Record: 7–1
The Jaguars rebound from a loss to John Marshall with a 70-59 win over Cosby.