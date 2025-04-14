Vote: Who should be Iowa’s high school athlete of the week? (4/14/2025)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for April 7-13. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, April 20. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Jack Angell, Colo-Nesco boys track and field
Angell claimed gold in the 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and was on the winning shuttle hurdle relay at the South Hamilton Invitational.
Macy Baker, MOC-Floyd Valley girls golf
Baker had the low round of the day at a Siouxland Conference meet, shooting a 39 to lead her team to victory.
Libby Dix, Mount Vernon girls track and field
Dix qualified for Drake Relays in the discus at Williamsburg with her winning throw of 139-10, also placing second in the shot put.
Jace Eich, West Marshall boys track and field
Eich had a clean sweep of gold at the South Hamilton Invitational, winning the 200 and 400 while running on the first place sprint medley and 4x400 relays. He would add golds in the 200, 400 and sprint medley at the Ram Early Bird later in the week.
Taydem Graden, Ogden girls track and field
Graden competed in four events at the Ram Early Bird, finishing first in all four. She won the 100, 100 hurdles and long jump, and ran the anchor on the winning 4x100.
Rachel Haack, Iowa City High girls track and field
Haack was a double winner at the Cedar Falls Coed, capturing the shot put and discus crowns.
Keaton Hanson, Gilbert girls track and field
Hanson claimed the 100 and 200 at her home meet, adding a victory in the 4x200 relay.
Jace Henderson, MVAOCOU boys track and field
Henderson swept the throwing events at the Ridge View Relays, winning gold in the shot put and discus.
Caden Klein, Newton boys track and field
Klein was 3-for-3 at the 97th Osky Relays, winning the 100, 400 and 400 hurdles.
Anna Lursen, St. Edmond girls track and field
Lursen broke both the 400 and 400 hurdles school records at the Ram Early Bird while qualifying for the Drake Relays in the 400. She also ran on the winning sprint medley relay.
Joseph Miniter, Davenport Central boys soccer
Miniter not only scored six goals, he had a hand in the other four for his team with assists, finishing with 16 points while recording 11 shots on goal.
Irelynne McNamara, Ridge View girls track and field
At her home meet, McNamara won the long jump and ran on the first place sprint medley and 4x100 relays. She was also second in the 100.
Conner Peck, Webster City boys soccer
Peck was in the giving mood in an 8-2 win for Webster City, handing out five assists on the night.
Landon Prince, Clear Creek-Amana boys track and field
Prince punched his ticket to Drake Relays with a Blue Standard throw of 182-2 in the discus to place first at Williamsburg. He followed that up by sweeping the throwing events at his home Clear Creek-Amana Invitational.
Emersyn Schultz, Highland girls golf
Schultz led her team to the Nike Invitational title, shooting an 81 to earn medalist honors.
Jayden Stafford, Mid-Prairie boys track and field
Stafford broke the Iowa wheelchair record in the 400 at Williamsburg, going 1:07.43. He also competed and won the 100, 200 and 800 at the meet.
Delilah Subsin, Ottumwa girls track and field
Subsin was on at the 97th Osky Relays, winning both the shot put and discus.
Preston Wicker, Madrid boys track and field
Wicker showed off his arm by capturing the shot put and discus at the South Hamilton Invitational.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others.