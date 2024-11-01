Vote: Who should be the California High School Football Athlete of the Week (11/5/2024)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s California High School Football Athlete of the Week for Oct. 17-19 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Monday, Nov. 4 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Nov. 5. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email mitch@scorebooklive.com or tag him on Twitter at @MitchBookLive
THIS WEEK’S CALIFORNIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll at the bottom of the page is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
OCT. 17-19 CALIFORNIA TOP FOOTBALL PERFORMERS
It took Jamir Belote, a freshman running back at Manual Arts, just seven carries to rush for 229 yards and three touchdowns in a 51-19 win over Santee.
Davon Benjamin, a junior DB at Oaks Christian, had two pick 6s in a 35-0 win over St. Bonaventure.
Cooper Cronquist, a senior receiver at Moorpark, had 11 catches for a school-record 254 yards and three scores in a 35-10 win over Oxnard.
Isaiah Dillon, a senior receiver for Oxnard Pacifica, had seven catches for 229 yards and four touchdowns in a 45-24 win over Camarillo.
Sands Dougherty, a junior QB at Morro Bay, completed 22 of 26 for 380 yards and four touchdowns, plus he rushed for 70 yards and another score in a 46-13 win over Santa Maria.
Eimesse Essis, a running back at Tustin, rushed 37 times for 293 yards and two touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Modena.
Trek Freking, a junior running back at South Pasadena, rushed 33 times for 273 yards and three touchdowns in a 36-27 win over Monrovia.
Daniel Gomez, a senior QB at Hanford, completed 19 of 27 for 328 yards and four touchdowns, plus he ran for 48 yards and another score in a 42-7 win over Tulare Western.
Kamryn Jones, a senior receiver for Rancho Christian, had 17 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns in a 40-31 win over Arlington.
Anthony League, a senior running back at Millikan, rushed for 256 yards and three touchdowns in a 69-28 win over Lakewood.
Taylor Lee, a sophomore QB for Oxnard Pacifica, passed for 442 yards and six TDs in a 45-24 win over Camarillo.
Hammie Lopez, a junior running back at Wasco, rushed 12 times for 207 yards and four touchdowns in a 53-14 win over Taft. Lopez is the Central Section’s leading rusher with 1,499 yards and 17 scores.
Jhadis Luckey, a junior running back at California, rushed 33 times for 317 yards and five touchdowns in a wild 50-36 win over Monte Vista.
Jaiden Noel, a sophomore QB at Venice, passed for 314 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-44 win over Palisades.
Sosa Prak a junior QB at Piner, completed 20 of 28 for 268 yards and six touchdowns in a 46-20 win over San Rafael.
Amar Riley, a senior receiver for Grossmont, had 12 catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in a 56-26 loss to Helix.
Shane Rosenthal, a senior receiver at Newbury Park, had six catches for 199 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-3 win over Westlake.
Julyen Scott, a sophomore receiver for McLane, caught just four passes, but all were for touchdowns while piling up 133 yards in a 50-17 win over Sanger West.
Mariyon Sloan, a junior at Shafter, rushed 21 times for 252 yards and five touchdowns in a 34-28 win over Kennedy.
Brady Smigiel, a junior QB at Newbury Park, completed 10 of 13 passes for 290 yards and five touchdowns in a 45-3 win over Westlake.
Brodie Stump, a senior quarterback at Kearny, completed 29 of 37 for 380 yards and six touchdowns in a 56-16 win over Clairemont.
Jack Thomas, a junior QB at Palisades completed 27 of 37 for 356 yards and six touchdowns in a 45-44 loss to Venice.
Journee Tonga, a junior running back at Leuzinger, rushed 27 times for 247 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-7 win over Culver City.
Max Turner, a senior running back at Granite Hills, rushed 27 times for 271 yards and three touchdowns in a 45-30 win over Mount Miguel.
Braden Ward, a senior running back at Twelve Bridges, rushed 27 times for 229 yards and three touchdowns and added four catches and 55 yards in a 51-34 win over Placer.
Noah Zamora, a senior QB at McLane, completed 14 of 22 for 322 yards and seven touchdowns in a 50-17 win over Sanger West.