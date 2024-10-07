Vote: Who should be the North Carolina high school football Player of the Week? (10/7/2024)
Week 6 of the 2024 North Carolina high school season is complete for some schools. Many games in the western part of the state were postponed due to the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, but some did play and we are highlighting the top performances from those who did take the field.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Leshawn Stuckey of Banneker.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jamouri Nichols, West Charlotte
The Lions’ quarterback turned in a tremendous performance with his right arm and legs in a 47-0 rout of Hopewell. Nichols was 13-of-17 for 250 yards and 4 touchdowns. The 5-foot-10 sophomore also ran 4 times for 76 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Killian Burr, West Davidson
Burr recovered a pair of fumbles and made six tackles, including four solo, as the Green Dragons beat Thomasville for the first time ever. The 6-foot-3, 165-pound senior helped the Green Dragons not only win but record a 14-0 shutout.
Jayden Jones, Independence
Jones ran for 209 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 5 carries as the Patriots ran away with a 68-7 victory over Garinger.
Lucas Lopez, Cannon School
The freshman quarterback was 14-of-19 for 303 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 41-8 win over the North Wake Saints.
Hayne Tobias, Union Pines
Tobias caught three touchdown passes as the Vikings beat Scotland County 37-23. The 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior had 5 catches for 79 yards and ran once for 8 yards.
Brandon Powell, North Moore
The 6-foot, 160-pound tailback ran 23 times for 269 yards and 6 touchdowns in the Mustangs’ 55-22 thumping of Bartlett Yancey.
J.J. Gulat, Dixon
Gulat ran 33 times for 266 yards and 4 touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 51-49 loss to West Carteret. The 5-foot-9, 185-pound junior also had 116 yards on 3 kickoff returns.
Jaylen Hewitt, Havelock
Hewitt completed 22-of-32 passes for 418 yards and 5 touchdowns with 2 interceptions in the Rams’ 52-10 rout of D.H. Conley.
Cade McCallum, Eastern Randolph
The Wildcats’ sophomore quarterback threw five touchdown passes and ran for another in a 49-0 trouncing of Southwestern Randolph.
Faizon Brandon, Grimsley
The five-star Tennessee commit, who is a junior, completed 8-of-10 passes for 206 yards and 2 touchdowns while also running 3 times for 44 yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Whirlies blanked Western Guilford 48-0.