2025 DCSAA Boys Basketball Playoffs Set to Tip Off: Previewing First-Round Matchups and Top Contenders
The 2025 DCSAA high school basketball playoffs are set to begin this week, as the Class AA boys tournament always brings the most attention to the DMV. There are four first-round matchups featuring eight different schools, while the top four teams with first-round byes are Gonzaga College, Sidwell Friends, St. John’s College, and Friendship Tech Prep.
Here are the first-round matchups and teams with first-round byes.
First Round Matchups
No. 8 Theodore Roosevelt vs. No. 9 Archbishop Carroll
Theodore Roosevelt (22-8) will host Archbishop Carroll (16-15) in the DCSAA first round. Sophomore guard Gabriel Hudgens looks to lead the Roughriders on a deep playoff run as they face the Lions, who are coached by Malcolm Battle.
No. 5 Jackson-Reed vs. No. 12 Parkside
Jackson-Reed (22-7) has had a strong season, as they will play Parkside (19-11) in another first round matchup. Senior power forward Josiah Massaquoi has been the leading scorer for the Tigers and could make a splash in the Class AA tournament. However, the Eagles have a top scorer of their own in junior power forward Colby Murphy, who has averaged 24.5 points per game.
No. 6 Coolidge vs. No. 11 St. Albans
Coolidge (19-7) looks to continue their solid season against St. Albans (9-16) in the opening round. Colts senior guard Quintin Cooper has proven himself to be one of the top basketball talents in the DMV, while senior point guard Jaylen Wills has led the Bulldogs throughout the season.
No. 7 Cardozo vs. No. 10 McKinley Tech
Cardozo (24-4) has also had a stellar basketball season, as they will face McKinley Tech (18-6). The dynamic duo of seniors Cameron Young and Harper Lewis have been key for the Clerks in 2024-25, while the Trainers have a leading scorer of their own in senior guard DeMontae Neclos.
Teams with First-Round Byes
No. 1 Gonzaga College
Gonzaga College (26-4) will be the top seed in this tournament, especially coming off an appearance in the WCAC boys basketball championship game vs. Paul VI (Virginia). The Eagles have been dominant all season, with senior and North Carolina commit Derek Dixon looking to cap his high school career with a state title.
No. 2 Sidwell Friends
Sidwell Friends (22-5) looks to repeat after winning the DCSAA Class AA boys basketball championship last year. The Quakers are led by seniors Acaden Lewis (Kentucky commit) and Jalen Rougier-Roane (George Washington commit). Eric Singletary, who has won four DCSAA DCSAA titles with in his 16 seasons as Sidwell head coach.
No. 3 St. John’s College
St. John’s College (21-10) fell to Sidwell in last year’s DCSAA title game, but will look to rebound in the 2025 tournament. First-year head coach Patrick O’Connor has really helped the Cadets after being promoted from interim coach. Senior and Pitt commit Omari Witherspoon could close his high school career with a championship.
No. 4 Friendship Tech Prep
Friendship Tech Prep (23-7) is the fourth team with a first-round bye in the DCSAA Class AA boys playoffs. Coached by Dwayne Shackleford, the Titans look to make a run to the championship thanks to leading scorer and senior David Bumpass.