WCAC Rivals Take the Floor for a Bigger Cause at the 2026 Behan Strong Invitational
A pair of Washington Catholic Athletic Conference powerhouses headline the 2026 Behan Strong Invitational this weekend at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C.
A Tournament Built Around Purpose and Impact
The fourth annual event is dedicated to supporting former St. John’s College head coach Pat Behan and raise awareness for ALS.
All the proceeds from the event go to Behan in his fight against ALS.
Pat Behan’s Journey From the Court to an ALS Advocate
Behan, who was diagnosed with familial ALS in 2022 at age 34, was born and raised in Leesburg, Virginia and graduated from Notre Dame Academy in Middleburg, Virginia. He played college basketball at Bucknell and went on to play professional basketball overseas in Germany.
When his professional basketball career ended, he was hired as an assistant basketball coach at Loudoun County High School in Leesburg, Virginia. He later served as an assistant men's basketball coach at St. Mary’s College under head coach Chris Harney before joining Sean McAloon’s coaching staff at St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C.
Behan served a three-year stint as the head coach at St. Mary’s Ryken High School in Leonardtown, Maryland before returning to St. John’s College High School as the head coach in 2017.
The 2022-2023 campaign marked Behan’s final season at the helm of the St. John’s College High School boys’ basketball program, a season in which the DMV native helped guide the Cadets to the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference championship.
WCAC Powerhouses Bring Elite Basketball to Gallagher Gym
Eight high schools are involved in the 2026 Behan Strong Invitational including St. Mary’s Annapolis, St. Mary’s Ryken, Episcopal, Jackson-Reed, Gonzaga and Bullis. The event is scheduled for January 3rd and tickets are available for purchase online.
Silent Auction, Meet-and-Greet Add to Fundraising Effort
There’s even a silent auction that includes items such as autographed basketballs, posters, jerseys and a signed football from the University of Maryland along with a University of Maryland swag bag.
There’s also a meet and greet with Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee that is being auctioned for $300.00.
Paul VI vs. St. John’s Headlines a Loaded Field
Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rivals Paul VI Catholic High School and St. John’s College High School headline the 2026 Behan Strong Invitational at Gallagher Gymnasium.
Paul VI is Virginia’s top-ranked team and the No. 6 team in High School On SI's national rankings. The Panthers have been led by talented senior guard Jordan Smith Jr. who is one of the nation’s top-ranked players. Meanwhile, St. John’s is the top-ranked team in Washington, D.C.
Jordan Smith Jr., Panthers Send Message of Support
On Friday January 2, the entire Paul VI boys basketball team posted a message to Pat Behan on social media.
“Hey Coach Behan,” Jordan Smith Jr. said in the message posted on the behanstrong Instagram account, “we just want to let you know that you motivate and inspire us with your fight.”
The message ended with the Panthers reciting in unison: “We love you Coach Behan.”