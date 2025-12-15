High School

Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Top 10 Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025

Friendship Tech and St. Alban's each climb one spot; KIPP Legacy enters the rankings

Derek Toney

St. Alban's moved up one spot this week to No. 9 in the D.C. Boys Basketball Top 10.
The high school basketball season is underway in the District of Columbia and it’s time to unveil the first High School on SI boys Top 10 of the regular season.

Saint John’s College, the preseason No. 1, remains at the top followed by Sidwell Friends School, Archbishop Carroll, Jackson-Reed and Gonzaga College. Calvin Coolidge maintains its preseason position at No. 6.

Friendship Technology Prep (No. 7), Theodore Roosevelt (8th) and Saint Albans School (No. 9) each advanced a spot. KIPP D.C. Legacy Prep enters the poll at No. 10.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Preseason rank: No. 1

Record: 6-2

The Cadets split two games - lost to Wasatch Academy (Utah) and defeated Father Judge (Pa.) - at the National High School Hoops Festival at DeMatha Catholic (Md.).

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS 

Preseason rank: No. 2

Record: 1-4

The Quakers dropped close decisions to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) stalwarts DeMatha Catholic (Md.) and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell at the National High School Hoops Festival. 

3. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Preseason rank: No. 3

Record: 5-3

The Lions knocked off Our Lady of Good Counsel in their WCAC opener before dropping matches to Clinton Grace Christian (Md.) and Gillion Academy (Va;).

4. JACKSON-REED 

Preseason rank: No. 4

Record: 3-3

The Tigers defeated No. 6 Calvin Coolidge, 81-61, to reach .500 for the first time this season.

5. GONZAGA COLLEGE 

Preseason rank: No. 5

Record: 5-2

The Eagles won their Gonzaga Classic tourney title with a 71-66 victory over Chaminade College Prep (Mo.) in the final.

6. CALVIN COOLIDGE 

Preseason rank: No. 6

Record: 3-3

The Colts dropped their first DCIAA match of the season to No. 4 Jackson-Reed.

7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP 

Preseason rank: No. 8

Record: 4-4

The Titans placed eighth at the Gonzaga Classic.

8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Preseason rank: No. 9

Record: 5-2

The Roughriders’ three-game win streak was snapped with a loss to undefeated Fairfax (Va.) Christian Academy at the D.C. Premier Classic in Maryland.

9. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 10

Record: 4-0

The Bulldogs have won their four matches by double-digits.

10. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP

Preseason rank: Not ranked

Record: 5-1

The Bulldogs opened the season with a win over Bard Early College, which knocked off then-No. 7 Cardozo.

Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

