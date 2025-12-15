Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Top 10 Rankings - Dec. 15, 2025
The high school basketball season is underway in the District of Columbia and it’s time to unveil the first High School on SI boys Top 10 of the regular season.
Saint John’s College, the preseason No. 1, remains at the top followed by Sidwell Friends School, Archbishop Carroll, Jackson-Reed and Gonzaga College. Calvin Coolidge maintains its preseason position at No. 6.
Friendship Technology Prep (No. 7), Theodore Roosevelt (8th) and Saint Albans School (No. 9) each advanced a spot. KIPP D.C. Legacy Prep enters the poll at No. 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Preseason rank: No. 1
Record: 6-2
The Cadets split two games - lost to Wasatch Academy (Utah) and defeated Father Judge (Pa.) - at the National High School Hoops Festival at DeMatha Catholic (Md.).
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS
Preseason rank: No. 2
Record: 1-4
The Quakers dropped close decisions to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) stalwarts DeMatha Catholic (Md.) and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell at the National High School Hoops Festival.
3. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Preseason rank: No. 3
Record: 5-3
The Lions knocked off Our Lady of Good Counsel in their WCAC opener before dropping matches to Clinton Grace Christian (Md.) and Gillion Academy (Va;).
4. JACKSON-REED
Preseason rank: No. 4
Record: 3-3
The Tigers defeated No. 6 Calvin Coolidge, 81-61, to reach .500 for the first time this season.
5. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Preseason rank: No. 5
Record: 5-2
The Eagles won their Gonzaga Classic tourney title with a 71-66 victory over Chaminade College Prep (Mo.) in the final.
6. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Preseason rank: No. 6
Record: 3-3
The Colts dropped their first DCIAA match of the season to No. 4 Jackson-Reed.
7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP
Preseason rank: No. 8
Record: 4-4
The Titans placed eighth at the Gonzaga Classic.
8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Preseason rank: No. 9
Record: 5-2
The Roughriders’ three-game win streak was snapped with a loss to undefeated Fairfax (Va.) Christian Academy at the D.C. Premier Classic in Maryland.
9. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 10
Record: 4-0
The Bulldogs have won their four matches by double-digits.
10. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP
Preseason rank: Not ranked
Record: 5-1
The Bulldogs opened the season with a win over Bard Early College, which knocked off then-No. 7 Cardozo.