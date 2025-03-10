Final 2024-25 Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys Basketball Rankings
The high school basketball season has reached the final week in the talent-rich DMV region. Maryland and Virginia will crown its public state champions this weekend.
It’s a wrap in the District of Columbia. Gonzaga College was among the nation’s elite boys teams. The Eagles went wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in High School on SI’s D.C. Top 10.
Gonzaga, which won the D.C. Class AA state title, was runner-up in the arguably the nation’s best boys high school conference, the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference. Sidwell Friends, St. John’s College, D.C. public champ Cardozo and Jackson-Reed follow the Eagles in the Top 5.
The second 5 feature Archbishop Carroll, Friendship Technology Prep, St. Albans School, Calvin Coolidge and Theodore Roosevelt.
Here’s the final High School on SI’s District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (29-5)
Previous rank: 1
Season result - District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA champion & Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Tournament finalist
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (23-6)
Previous rank: 2
Season result - Mid-Atlantic Conference champion & DCSAA Class AA finalist
3. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (22-11)
Previous rank: 3
Season result - DCSAA Class AA & WCAC semifinalist
4. CARDOZO (25-5)
Previous rank: 4
Season result - District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association champion & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinalist
5. JACKSON-REED (24-8)
Previous rank: 5
Season result - DCIAA finalist & DCSAA Class AA semifinalist
6. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (17-16)
Previous rank: 6
Season result - DCSAA Class AA & WCAC quarterfinalist
7. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (24-8)
Previous rank: 7
Season result - Public Charter School Athletic Association champion & DCSAA Class AA quarterfinalist
8. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (10-17)
Previous rank: 8
Season result - DCSAA Class AA & Interstate Athletic Conference quarterfinalist
9. CALVIN COOLIDGE (19-8)
Previous rank: 9
Season result - DCIAA semifinalist & DCSAA Class AA participant
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (22-9)
Previous rank: 10
Season result - DCIAA semifinalist & DCSAA Class AA tournament participant