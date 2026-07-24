2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest Odds, Prediction, Participants, Past Winners (Bet on Rhyne Howard, Fade Azzi Fudd)
The 2026 WNBA All-Star festivities start with the 3-Point Contest on Friday night at Wintrust Arena.
It’s one of the most-anticipated events of the year, and even though Caitlin Clark isn’t participating, it should once again be an exciting contest to kick off the weekend.
In fact, we’ll have a new WNBA 3-Point Contest champion with a fresh field of sharpshooters.
Let’s take a look at 2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest participants and odds for Friday, July 24.
2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest Participants
Listed in alphabetical order
- Bridget Carleton - Portland Fire
- Azzi Fudd - Dallas Wings
- Natisha Hiedeman - Seattle Storm
- Rhyne Howard - Atlanta Dream
- Marina Mabrey - Toronto Tempo
- Janelle Salaun - Golden State Valkyries
Only two of these six participants have played in the 3-Point Contest before, but none were in the event last year.
Marina Mabrey finished last in 2024, putting up just 19 points in the first round. Rhyne Howard made the second and final round in 2022, putting up 24 points in the first round before getting bested by champion Allie Quigley and runner-up Ariel Atkins in the final.
2026 WNBA 3-Point Contest Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Azzi Fudd: +210
- Marina Mabrey: +300
- Janelle Salaun: +450
- Rhyne Howard: +600
- Bridget Carleton: +600
- Natisha Hiedeman: +900
Janelle Salaun is shooting 39.4% from deep this season to lead the field, with Marina Mabrey (39.2%) and Azzi Fudd (38.7%) right there as well. Bridget Carleton is next up at 37.4%, with Rhyne Howard (35.4%) and Natisha Hiedeman (34.3%) rounding out the field.
I always tend to look away from the favorites in All-Star events like these, so I’ll be fading Fudd as she participates in her rookie season. I like to bet on players who have participated in the event before, as they know what to expect.
Therefore, I’d take a chance on Howard at +600 to win it all. She made the final four years ago, and her 3.2 three-pointers per game are second in the league behind only Mabrey’s 3.3.
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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop