Gonzaga College basketball news: Blake Harper enters transfer portal, Jared Turner commits
Howard University freshman standout Blake Harper has entered the transfer portal.
The news was confirmed Monday by Harper’s high school basketball coach Steve Turner.
Turner, the head coach at Gonzaga College High School, said the Washington, D.C. native had only a handful of college basketball programs that recruited him coming out of high school.
Meanwhile, Turner’s son, Jared, has committed to play at Old Dominion University. Jared Turner, who shared the news on social media, earned second team All-Washington Catholic Athletic Conference honors playing for his father at Gonzaga and accepted a scholarship to Northeastern University over Brown, Bryant, Buffalo and Charlotte among others. The 6-foot-8 wing sat out the 2024-25 season.
Jared Turner, who spent two seasons at Northeastern University, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining at Old Dominion where he will play for former DeMatha head coach and WCAC rival Mike Jones. Turner will also be joining an ODU team that features some former high school and AAU teammates.
Harper opted to stay close to home and attend the local HBCU, Howard University, led by head coach and fellow Washington, D.C. native Kenny Blakeney. Tyler Thornton, Blakeney’s assistant coach, also played for Turner at Gonzaga and was instrumental in recruiting Harper to Howard.
At Gonzaga, Harper spent two years playing varsity basketball in the ultra-competitive WCAC. Harper flew under the radar and many major college programs overlooked him.
“Blake has always been able to do what he’s doing now,” said Turner. “There’s never been a question of his ability and talent.”
His success at Howard this season was no surprise to many in the Washington, D.C. basketball community.
Turner said that Harper would have attended Calvin Coolidge High School in the District of Columbia Public Schools system had he not opted for a private school education.
Harper grew several inches and sprouted to 6-foot-8 which helped his development and production on the basketball court.
“When he got to Howard,” said Turner, “he finally hit puberty.”
During his freshman campaign at Howard, Harper earned the MEAC Player and Rookie of the Year awards, becoming the first student-athlete to earn both awards in the same season. Harper was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week three times and claimed the MEAC Rookie of the Week honor 18 straight weeks, shattering the previous mark held by former Bison and MEAC Player of the Year R.J. Cole.
“We call our program ‘The Dream Factory,’ because I believe that anything is possible for the young men who join our program,” Blakeney said. “Blake Harper’s recognition [this month] as the first-ever Howard University freshman to win MEAC Rookie and Player of the Year is the latest milestone for our trailblazing program. I couldn’t be prouder of the work Blake put in to earn these honors and the way that he represents Howard University each day.”
Harper, who led the MEAC in scoring with a 19.3 points per game average, finished the season with 29 double-digit performances including five 30-point games. Harper was also selected to the All-Rookie Team and earned the inaugural HBCU Impact Award.
Harper was also named BOXTOROW HBCU National Player of the Year. He becomes the third Bison in program history to win the prestigious award following in the footsteps of James Daniel III (2015-16) and R.J. Cole (2017-18).
“He’s the MEAC Player of the Year as a true freshman,” said Theodore Roosevelt High School head coach Rob Nickens. “That’s crazy.
Howard senior guard Marcus Dockery, who played for Nickens at Theodore Roosevelt, was named second team All-MEAC.
Turner said he’s already spoken to several NBA scouts about Harper and the future looks bright for the former Gonzaga Purple Eagle.
“I’m sure things are going to heat up,” said Turner.