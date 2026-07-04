The Bullis School boys' basketball program in Potomac, Maryland is losing star player Xavier Skipworth.

A Major Loss for Bullis

"He is going to Montverde," Bullis head coach Bruce Kelley told High School On SI.

Joining a National Powerhouse

Skipworth, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward, will join Steve Turner's Montverde Academy program. Skipworth helped lead Bullis to a 20-10 record while earning first-team All-Met honors as a sophomore.

Skipworth, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2028, plays AAU basketball for Team Takevover and already holds offers from Georgetown, Maryland, Purdue, Indiana and Marquette, among others.

Steve Turner was named the Nike EYBL Scholastic Coach of the Year after an outstanding debut season in which he led the Eagles to a finals appearance at the Chipotle High School Nationals. Turner, who spent 26 years coaching at Gonzaga College High School (Washington, DC), also guided Montverde Academy to the Nike EYBL Scholastic Eastern Division regular season championship in his first season at the helm of the program.

Montverde's Loaded Incoming Class

Skipworth joins another talented recruiting class. At Montverde Academy he will be joined by Canadians Isaiah Hamilton and Jaylen Shepherd along with Floridian Chudier Yak.

Isaiah "Hollywood" Hamilton, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2028, already holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, UNLV and Villanova. The 6-foot-7 forward has represented Team Canada in international competition. and was named first team All-Camp at the NBPA Top 100 Camp this year.

Jaylen Shepherd, a 6-foot-2 combo guard in the Class of 2029, already holds an offer from Texas Christian University (TCU). Fellow Class of 2029 prospect Chudier Yak is a 6-foot-9 center who holds offers from Florida A&M and Florida State.