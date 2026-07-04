One of Maryland's Top Basketball Stars Is Leaving Bullis for National Power Montverde Academy
The Bullis School boys' basketball program in Potomac, Maryland is losing star player Xavier Skipworth.
A Major Loss for Bullis
"He is going to Montverde," Bullis head coach Bruce Kelley told High School On SI.
Joining a National Powerhouse
Skipworth, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward, will join Steve Turner's Montverde Academy program. Skipworth helped lead Bullis to a 20-10 record while earning first-team All-Met honors as a sophomore.
Skipworth, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2028, plays AAU basketball for Team Takevover and already holds offers from Georgetown, Maryland, Purdue, Indiana and Marquette, among others.
Steve Turner was named the Nike EYBL Scholastic Coach of the Year after an outstanding debut season in which he led the Eagles to a finals appearance at the Chipotle High School Nationals. Turner, who spent 26 years coaching at Gonzaga College High School (Washington, DC), also guided Montverde Academy to the Nike EYBL Scholastic Eastern Division regular season championship in his first season at the helm of the program.
Montverde's Loaded Incoming Class
Skipworth joins another talented recruiting class. At Montverde Academy he will be joined by Canadians Isaiah Hamilton and Jaylen Shepherd along with Floridian Chudier Yak.
Isaiah "Hollywood" Hamilton, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2028, already holds offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, UNLV and Villanova. The 6-foot-7 forward has represented Team Canada in international competition. and was named first team All-Camp at the NBPA Top 100 Camp this year.
Jaylen Shepherd, a 6-foot-2 combo guard in the Class of 2029, already holds an offer from Texas Christian University (TCU). Fellow Class of 2029 prospect Chudier Yak is a 6-foot-9 center who holds offers from Florida A&M and Florida State.
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Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.