Lane Kiffin’s Son Gets Key OT Prospect To Louisiana High School

One of the top high school football prospects in Mississippi has transferred across state lines for the upcoming season.

Derrick Hooker, Jr., a Class of 2029 offensive tackle, announced on social media that he will be transferring to the University Lab in Louisiana, a school located on the campus of Louisiana State University. He most recently played for Grenada in Mississippi.

“I will be attending U-High for the upcoming school year,” Hooker posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Let’s Go! I appreciate the support given while I was in MS.”

University Lab put together a 10-3 season in 2025, but made headlines when Knox Kiffin announced that he would be transferring to the school after his father, Lane Kiffin, accepted the head football coaching job at LSU.

Derrick Hooker Holds Offers From LSU, Florida, Alabama, Florida State, Others At Power 4 Level

Hooker already holds key offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia Tech, Florida State, Kansas State, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, South Alabama, Tulane and Kiffin’s Tigers. The 6-foot-5, 260-pounder will now be tasked with protecting Kiffin, the likely starter.

Hooker, who also plays along the defensive line, was named an Under Armour NEXT All-American. He was at the Offensive Linemen Rumble at LSU Prospect Camp in early June and also attended a camp hosted by Alabama a few weeks later.

He has been busy this past summer, taking in camps hosted by Ole Miss, Florida and Mississippi State.

Kiffin joined the University Lab after throwing for over 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns at Oxford in Oxford, Mississippi. The younger Kiffin is also being recruited, with interest picking up as he prepares for his junior season.

Knox Kiffin Gaining SEC Recruiting Interest Outside Of From His Father

Recently, Kiffin was offered by Vanderbilt, adding to the Missouri offer he previously received. Both SEC schools are interested in the three-star prospect who helped Oxford reached the Class 7A Mississippi High School Activities Association State Football Championship semifinals last year.

In that game, Kiffin, who split time at quarterback with Drew Dean, was 8-for-16 for 178 yards and three touchdowns, as the Chargers fell to Tupelo.

University Lab Opens With Archbishop Rummel, Plays 10 Consecutive Weeks

The Cubs reached the semifinal round of the D-II Select Louisiana High School Athletic Association playoffs in 2025, going 10-3 overall. They open the upcoming 2026 season against Archbishop Rummel on Friday, September 4.

From there, the University Lab takes on Madison Prep Academy, Plaquemine, Livonia, Teurlings Catholic, Kaplan, Collegiate, West Feliciana, Port Allen and concludes the year against Parkview Baptist.