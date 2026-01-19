Wheeler High Honors NBA Legend with Jersey Retirement
By the time the four-time All-Star from the Boston Celtics entered high school, he was already fast tracked as a student with accelerated math and science classes thanks to credits accumulated in middle school. As a sophomore he’d score in the top-10 percentile in the PSAT making him eligible to attend the Science Olympiad Camp.
Jaylen Brown had other plans.
Wheeler High School Was More Than A Home
The only camp this “mathlete” was interested in attending in high school was the LeBron James Basketball Camp. So he did what any kid would. He jammed the paperwork at the bottom of his backpack, never to reach his mother’s hands. It remains one of the life-long memories of Brown’s at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia, a place that was more than just a home for the NBA star.
Surrounded by former teammates, coaches, family, and friends, Brown returned home this past week with the Celtics in town to play the Atlanta Hawks and to receive the honor of having his high school basketball jersey retired at Wheeler. Before he was an NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP this Wildcat was a 5-star recruit in Georgia helped lead Wheeler to a 30-1 record and a state title after averaging 28 points and 12 rebounds during his 2014-15 Senior year.
Future NBA Star In The Making
A year later Brown was selected third overall in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics out of the University of California where the 6-foot-6 swingman collected Pac-12 accolades including Freshman of the Year and First Team All-Pac-12. A menace on both ends of the court, Brown would go on to become one of the most respected players in the NBA today and once again finds his name in the discussion for NBA MVP of the Year.
Lifted Up To Where It Belongs
The No. 0 jersey that now hangs retired at Wheeler High School is more than a lone digit on a piece of fabric once worn by the former McDonald’s All-American and Mr. Georgia. It’s a constant reminder for the Wheeler student body – and Brown as well – that dedication, hard work, and a sense of purpose can take you far in life. Jaylen Brown’s legacy is forever rooted at Wheeler High School. That’s where he learned to become a leader. A winner. An outstanding student-athlete. And someone who let inspiration lead him happily back home to Georgia for not one, but two unforgettable life moments.
The day after having his high school basketball jersey retired, Brown finished with 41 points in 30 minutes of action as the Boston Celtics defeated the Atlanta Hawks, 132-106.