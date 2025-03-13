High School

The Washington Commanders Are Signing A Washington DC High School Star

Former Friendship Collegiate Academy standout Eddie Goldman and 10-year NFL vet is returning home

Brandy Simms

Former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (99) and guard Ryan Neuzil (64) run onto the field against the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 NFL contest at Lincoln Financial Field. Goldman recently signed with his hometown Washington Commanders.
Former Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Eddie Goldman (99) and guard Ryan Neuzil (64) run onto the field against the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2024 NFL contest at Lincoln Financial Field. Goldman recently signed with his hometown Washington Commanders. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is returning home. 

Goldman, a Washington, D.C. native, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders

Goldman, who played high school football at Friendship Collegiate Academy Public Charter School in the nation’s capital, was selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft

He spent three seasons at Florida State University where he amassed 262 tackles and six sacks. Goldman opted to forgo his senior campaign at Florida State to enter the 2015 NFL Draft. He was selected 39th overall. 

During his rookie campaign in Chicago, Goldman recorded 39 tackles including six tackles for a loss while being ranked fourth among rookies with 4.5 sacks. He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team. 

Goldman signed with the Atlanta Falcons on July 6, 2022 but announced his retirement from the NFL two weeks later. On March 21, 2023, Goldman came out of retirement and was reinstated by the Falcons. 

The Falcons re-signed Goldman in 2024 and he played in all 17 games and made ten starts at defensive tackle. He registered 16 total tackles and one sack during the 2024 campaign.

Published
Brandy Simms
BRANDY SIMMS

Brandy Simms is an award-winning sports journalist who has covered professional, college and high school sports in the DMV for more than 30 years including the NFL, NBA and WNBA. He has an extensive background in both print and broadcast media and has freelanced for SLAM, Dime Magazine and The Washington Post. A former Sports Editor for The Montgomery County Sentinel, Simms captured first place honors in the Maryland-Delaware-DC Press Association 2006 Editorial Contest for a sports column entitled “Remembering Len Bias.” The Oakland, California native began his postgraduate career at WMAL-AM Radio in Washington, D.C. where he produced the market’s top-rated sports talk show “Sports Call” with host Ken Beatrice. A former Sports Director for “Cable News 21,” Simms also produced sports at WJLA-TV and served as host of the award-winning “Metro Sports Connection” program on Montgomery Community Television. Simms is a frequent contributor to various radio and television sports talk shows in the Washington, D.C. market. In 2024, he made his national television debut on “The Rich Eisen Show” on the Roku Channel. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

Home/Washington DC