The Washington Commanders Are Signing A Washington DC High School Star
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Eddie Goldman is returning home.
Goldman, a Washington, D.C. native, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Commanders.
Goldman, who played high school football at Friendship Collegiate Academy Public Charter School in the nation’s capital, was selected by the Chicago Bears in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft.
He spent three seasons at Florida State University where he amassed 262 tackles and six sacks. Goldman opted to forgo his senior campaign at Florida State to enter the 2015 NFL Draft. He was selected 39th overall.
During his rookie campaign in Chicago, Goldman recorded 39 tackles including six tackles for a loss while being ranked fourth among rookies with 4.5 sacks. He was named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie Team.
Goldman signed with the Atlanta Falcons on July 6, 2022 but announced his retirement from the NFL two weeks later. On March 21, 2023, Goldman came out of retirement and was reinstated by the Falcons.
The Falcons re-signed Goldman in 2024 and he played in all 17 games and made ten starts at defensive tackle. He registered 16 total tackles and one sack during the 2024 campaign.