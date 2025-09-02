Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025
There’s no change in the first High School on SI District Top 10 poll of the regular season. Gonzaga College is No. 1 after opening with a solid 17-0 decision over the defending Virginia Class 6 state champ Oscar Smith last Friday evening.
Saint John’s College, Dunbar, Friendship Collegiate Academy, and St. Albans School complete the Top 5. St. John’s and St. Albans each picked up opening victories last weekend while Dunbar dropped a shootout at Virginia’s John Champe.
Dunbar, the defending District public league champs, will play Gonzaga Friday evening. Archbishop Carroll, Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Eastern and Maret School make up the rest of the Top 10.
Carroll defeated Roosevelt in its 2025 debut this past weekend. Coolidge, Eastern and Maret each kick off their season this weekend.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Preseason rank: No. 1
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Oscar Smith (Va.), 17-0
This week: vs. Dunbar, Sept. 5
2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Preseason rank: No. 2
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Downingtown West (Pa.), 42-21
This week: vs. St. Joseph Regional (N.J.), Sept. 6
3. DUNBAR
Preseason rank: No. 3
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to John Champe (Va.), 58-40
This week: at No. 1 Gonzaga College, Sept. 5
4. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY
Preseason rank: No. 4
Record: 0-0
This week: at No. 6 Archbishop Carroll, Sept. 6
5. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 5
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated St. Paul’s School (Md.), 29-28
This week: vs. Bishop O’Connell (Va.) at The St. James Complex (Va.)
6. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Preseason rank: No. 6
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated No. 7 Theodore Roosevelt, 37-18
This week: vs. No. 4 Friendship Collegiate Academy, Sept. 6
7. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Preseason rank: No. 7
Record: 0-1
Last week: Lost to No. 6 Archbishop Carroll, 37-18
This week: at Indian Valley (Ohio), Sept. 5
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Preseason rank: No. 8
Record: 0-0
This week: vs. Frederick Douglass-Prince George’s (Md.), Sep. 5
9. EASTERN
Preseason rank: No. 9
Record: 1-0
Last week: Defeated Richard Wright Charter, 58-0
This week: at Charles H. Flowers (Md.), Sept. 5
10. MARET SCHOOL
Preseason rank: No. 10
Record: 0-0
This week: at Penn Wood (Pa.), Sept. 5