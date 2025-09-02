High School

Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Sept. 2, 2025

With few teams in action so far, the Top 10 remains intact for now

Derek Toney

SBLive Sports

There’s no change in the first High School on SI District Top 10 poll of the regular season. Gonzaga College is No. 1 after opening with a solid 17-0 decision over the defending Virginia Class 6 state champ Oscar Smith last Friday evening.

Saint John’s College, Dunbar, Friendship Collegiate Academy, and St. Albans School complete the Top 5. St. John’s and St. Albans each picked up opening victories last weekend while Dunbar dropped a shootout at Virginia’s John Champe.

Dunbar, the defending District public league champs, will play Gonzaga Friday evening. Archbishop Carroll, Theodore Roosevelt, Calvin Coolidge, Eastern and Maret School make up the rest of the Top 10.

Carroll defeated Roosevelt in its 2025 debut this past weekend. Coolidge, Eastern and Maret each kick off their season this weekend. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:

1. GONZAGA COLLEGE

Preseason rank: No. 1 

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Oscar Smith (Va.), 17-0

This week: vs. Dunbar, Sept. 5

2. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Preseason rank: No. 2

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Downingtown West (Pa.), 42-21

This week: vs. St. Joseph Regional (N.J.), Sept. 6

3. DUNBAR

Preseason rank: No. 3

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to John Champe (Va.), 58-40

This week: at No. 1 Gonzaga College, Sept. 5

4. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 

Preseason rank: No. 4

Record: 0-0

This week: at No. 6 Archbishop Carroll, Sept. 6

5. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Preseason rank: No. 5

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated St. Paul’s School (Md.), 29-28

This week: vs. Bishop O’Connell (Va.) at The St. James Complex (Va.)

6. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Preseason rank: No. 6

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated No. 7 Theodore Roosevelt, 37-18

This week: vs. No. 4 Friendship Collegiate Academy, Sept. 6

7. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Preseason rank: No. 7

Record: 0-1

Last week: Lost to No. 6 Archbishop Carroll, 37-18

This week: at Indian Valley (Ohio), Sept. 5

8. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Preseason rank: No. 8

Record: 0-0

This week: vs. Frederick Douglass-Prince George’s (Md.), Sep. 5

9. EASTERN 

Preseason rank: No. 9

Record: 1-0

Last week: Defeated Richard Wright Charter, 58-0

This week: at Charles H. Flowers (Md.), Sept. 5

10. MARET SCHOOL 

Preseason rank: No. 10

Record: 0-0

This week: at Penn Wood (Pa.), Sept. 5

Published
Derek Toney
DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

Home/Washington DC