Washington D.C. High School Football Preseason Top 10 Rankings - Aug. 26, 2025
The start of the 2025 District of Columbia high school football season is fast approaching. Now, it’s time to unveil the High School On SI District of Columbia preseason Top 10.
Gonzaga College from the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, one of the nation’s premier private leagues, is No. 1. The Eagles will seek their first title since 2018 when Chicago Bear quarterback and 2022 Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams led the Eagles to a fractic last second win over DeMatha Catholic (Md.) in one of the greatest games in D.C. high school football history.
St. John’s College is No. 2. The Cadets last won the WCAC crown in 2022. Both St. John’s and Gonzaga will have get past DeMatha and Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), who’ve played in the last two WCAC Capital Division finals.
Dunbar, which won the D.C. public and state championships last season. The Crimson Tide are the favorite to sweep both in 2025.
Here’s the High School on SI District of Columbia football preseason Top 10.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE EAGLES
Last season: 7-4; Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division semifinalists
The Eagles should contend for the WCAC Capital Division championship. Twenty-six letter winners return including Power 4 defensive end recruits Tyson Harley (Penn State) and Carter Meadows (Michigan), Maryland commit Brayden Marko (tight end), Jack Gaskins (tight end), Jalyn Christian (offensive line) and junior quarterback Jason Lindsay.
2. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE CADETS
Last season: 7-4; WCAC Capital Division semifinalists
The Cadets are under new leadership as assistant Terrance Byrd takes over for Pat Ward (now the school’s athletic dean). The Northwest District school will again contend in the WCAC Capital Division with Michigan commit Tariq Boney (defensive line), running back Breyon Williams (Old Dominion), Marshall commit Drew Williams (athlete) and offensive linemen Adrian Hamilton (Virginia Tech) and Jordan Harrison.
3. DUNBAR CRIMSON TIDE
Last season: 9-4; District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division and State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class AA champion
The Crimson Tide will try again to be the undisputed top public school in the nation’s capital. With a veteran offensive line, led by all-DCIAA and DCSAA first-teamer Quiron Davis, talented transfer running back Darius Knight looks for an encore after a huge junior season at Ron Brown College Prep last year.
4. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY KNIGHTS
Last season: 9-4; DCSAA Class AA finalist
The Knights look to reclaim the DCSAA Class AA crown this season. Senior defensive linemen Nikaih Young (all-DCSAA second-team) and wide receiver Damar Queen (DCSAA second-team)
5. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL BULLDOGS
Last season: 9-4; District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class A champions
The Bulldogs will look to repeat as DSCAA Class champions and interrupt the Bullis School/Georgetown Prep hold in the Interstate Athletic Conference. Maryland commit Zahir Cobb (defensive back) is a returning all-IAC pick along with Will Martin (running back), junior quarterback Brett Paukstis and offensive linemen Chris Solomon.
6. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL LIONS
Last season: 4-7; WCAC Metro Division semifinalist
The Lions look to rebound after their first losing season since 2018. UMASS commit TK Davis (running back), Avery Glass (quarterback), Aaron Marbury (linebacker), Mark Butler (wide receiver) and junior running back Daquan Gibbs will be instrumental for Carroll.
7. THEODORE ROOSEVELT ROUGH RIDERS
Last season: 7-3; 5th in DCIAA Stars Division
The Rough Riders are poised for a spot in the Turkey Bowl (DCIAA championship game). Junior David Anderson is arguably the DCIAA’s top quarterback (was all-DCIAA Stars second-teamer last year) and will have junior Deyon Smith (running back/linebacker) and senior athlete Jamal Gilmore at his disposal.
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE COLTS
Last season: 4-7; DCIAA Stars Division finalist and DCSAA Class AA semifinalist
The Colts will try for a third straight berth in the Turkey Bowl (DCIAA championship game). Senior wide receiver Jhalil Anderson (all-DCIAA Stars second-team pick) returns along with Jumah Byrd (defensive end/linebacker), Matthew Hilton (defensive end) and juniors John Lafontant (linebacker/defensive back) and Luis Martinez (punter).
9. EASTERN RAMBLERS
Last season: 7-3; DCIAA semifinalist and DCSAA Class AA quarterfinalist
The Ramblers have unfinished business after a tough loss in last year’s postseason. Senior Will Simms (running back), juniors Jamal Howe (tight end/linebacker) and Zion Hubbard (defensive back) highlight the returners for Eastern, which lost four games last season by a total of 18 points.
10. MARET SCHOOL FROGS
Last season: 9-2; DCSAA Class A semifinalist
The Frogs will have their sights on the Mid-Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAC) and DCSAA Class A crowns this season. Georgetown commit Cole Riley (defensive line) will anchor the defense, while the offense boasts several playmakers like seniors DJ Hill, TJ Marcus and junior Nick May.