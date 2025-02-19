Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Rankings (2/18/2025)
Despite taking another loss in arguably the nation’s toughest conference, Gonzaga College remains atop the latest District of Columbia boys high school basketball rankings.
The nationally-ranked Eagles fell to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic 72-55, Monday evening, costing them a shot at the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference regular season title and the top seed for this weekend’s tournament. Gonzaga has the No. 2 seed and will play Bishop Ireton (Va.) or Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) in the quarterfinals.
St. John’s College, which plays Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) in the WCAC regular season finale Tuesday, is ranked No. 2 followed by Sidwell Friends School, Archbishop Carroll and Jackson-Reed.
Friendship Technology Prep, Cardozo, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt and Maret School complete the Top 10.
The D.C. Public playoffs start Tuesday with Jackson-Reed hosting Roosevelt and Cardozo at Coolidge in the semifinals. The championship game will take place Thursday.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (24-4)
Previous rank: 1
The nationally-ranked Eagles lost to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 72-55, after a 72-36 victory over Bishop Denis J. O’Connell.
2. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (19-9)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets lost to Virginia No. 2 Paul Vi Catholic, 48-29, after a 59-51 win over Bishop Ireton (Va.).
3. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (19-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Quakers defeated St. James School (Md.), 58-45, and Flint Hill School (Va.), 54-50.
4. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (15-14)
Previous rank: 4
The Lions defeated Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 80-70, after a 62-56 loss to Bishop Denis J. O’Connell.
5. JACKSON-REED (21-6)
Previous rank: 5
The Tigers defeated Ballou, 61-26.
6. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (21-7)
Previous rank: 6
The Knights did not play last week.
7. CARDOZO (21-4)
Previous rank: 7
The Clerks did not play last week.
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE (19-6)
Previous rank: 8
The Colts defeated McKinley Tech, 62-56.
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (22-7)
Previous rank: 9
The Roughriders defeated Eastern, 67-63.
10. MARET SCHOOL (12-13)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Frogs defeated Potomac School (Va.), after a 71-62 loss to St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Md.).