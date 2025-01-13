Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Rankings (1/13/2025)
It's status quo in this week's District of Columbia high school girls basketball rankings Top 10 rankings.
Sidwell Friends School and St. John’s College maintains the two spots. St. John’s dropped its first decision of the season to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rival and nationally-ranked Bishop McNamara (Md.).
Maret School, Calvin Coolidge and Georgetown Visitation Prep complete the Top 5. The second 5 which features Eastern, Benjamin Banneker, Jackson-Reed, Theodore Roosevelt and Howard Dilworth Woodson could get a shakeup this week with Eastern playing Banneker and Roosevelt.
1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (10-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Quakers will play No. 3 Maret School Monday and nationally-ranked Archbishop Mitty (Calif.) at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts Friday.
2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (13-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets dropped their first game to Maryland No. 1 and nationally-ranked Bishop McNamara, 64-43, after their Jan. 8 match against Elizabeth Seton (Md.) Wednesday was postponed.
3. MARET SCHOOL (9-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Frogs defeated No. 5 Georgetown Visitation Prep (55-44) after a 86-71 loss to Bullis School (Md.).
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE (13-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Colts extended their win streak to five with victories over Bell (forfeit) and No. 10 Howard Dilworth Woodson.
5. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (8-4)
Previous rank: 5
The Cubs lost to No. 3 Maret School, 55-44, after matches against Hill School (Pa.) and St. John’s Paul the Great Catholic (Va.) were postponed last week.
6. EASTERN (10-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Ramblers, who defeated Phelps (65-6), will play McKinley Tech, No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt and No. 7 Benjamin Banneker this week.
7. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (7-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Bulldogs, who gained a forfeit win over McArthur, will play Ballou, School Without Walls and No. 6 Eastern this week.
8. JACKSON-REED (6-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Tigers defeated No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt and Georgetown Day School after their Jan. 8 match against Benjamin Banneker was postponed.
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (6-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Roughriders, who lost to No. 8 Jackson-Reed, will play School Without Walls, Eleanor Roosevelt (Md.), No. 6 Eastern and Paul Laurence Dunbar this week.
10. H.D. WOODSON (4-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Warriors lost to No. 4 Calvin Coolidge after defeating McArthur (56-21).