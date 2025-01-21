Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Rankings (1/21/2025)
A weekend of tournament play for the Dr. Martin Luther King holiday produced little change at the top of the Top 10 District of Columbia high school girls basketball rankings.
Sidwell Friends, which defeated perennial California power and nationally-ranked Archbishop Mitty at Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass., remains No. 1 followed by St. John’s College, Maret School, Calvin Coolidge and Georgetown Visitation Prep.
School Without Walls debuts at No. 9 after its win over previous No. 10 Howard Dilworth Woodson.
1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (10-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Quakers defeated Archbishop Mitty (Calif.), 53-40, at the Hoophall Classic in Massachusetts, and defeated No. 3 Maret School, 68-46.
2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (15-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets dropped a 52-51 decision to South Shore (N.Y.) at the Rose Classic Super Jam in New York after victories over Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 71-47, and Archbishop Carroll (64-12).
3. MARET SCHOOL (11-5)
Previous rank: 3
The Frogs defeated Mount Zion Prep-Blue (Md.), 49-47, after losses to Potomac School (Va.) and No. 1 Sidwell Friends School.
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE (17-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Colts defeated Bard (103-2) and Cardozo (67-5).
5. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (8-5)
Previous rank: 5
The Cubs, who were off last week, will play No. 1 Sidwell Friends School and Georgetown Day School this week.
6. EASTERN (14-6)
Previous rank: 6
The Ramblers lost to Sanford School (Del.). 58-30, at the St. James/MLK Classic in Virginia after victories against McKinley Tech (57-20), then-No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt (48-18) and No. 7 Benjamin Banneker (62-41) this week.
7. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (10-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Bulldogs lost to No. 6 Eastern after victories over School Without Walls (48-16) and Ballou (44-18).
8. JACKSON-REED (11-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Tigers extended their winning streak with victories over Bard (58-9), Bell (48-11) and then-No. 10 Howard Dilworth Woodson (58-28).
9. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (12-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Penguins defeated then-No. 10 Howard Dilworth Johnson, 50-33,and then-No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt, 44-11, and lost to No. 7 Benjamin Banneker.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (7-7)
Previous rank: 9
The Roughriders defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, 32-27, after losses to Eastern (48-18), Eleanor Roosevelt (Md.), and School Without Walls.