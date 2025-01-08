Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Rankings (1/7/2025)
Sidwell Friends School remains No. 1 in the latest District of Columbia high school girls basketball rankings as weather has affected the early portion of this week’s schedule.
Games Monday and Tuesday were postponed as Winter Storm Blaire brought several inches of snow and icy conditions to the Mid-Atlantic region Sunday and Monday. Some weekend games were postponed and or cancelled behind another system Friday.
The Quakers (10-1) are followed by St. John’s College, Maret School, Calvin Coolidge and Georgetown Visitation Prep. H.D. Woodson debuts this week at No. 10.
1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (10-1)
Previous rank: 1
The Quakers, whose games Saturday against St. John Vianney (N.J.) and Monday against St. Andrews Episcopal (Md.) were postponed, are scheduled to play No. 3 Maret School Jan. 13.
2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (13-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets, who defeated Paul VI Catholic (Va.) in their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) opener, are scheduled to play Elizabeth Seton (Md.) Wednesday and nationally-ranked Bishop McNamara (Md.) Friday.
3. MARET SCHOOL (9-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Frogs, who defeated previously undefeated and No. 7 Benjamin Banneker, are scheduled to host Bullis School (Md.) Wednesday and No. 5 Georgetown Visitation Prep Friday.
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE (13-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Colts, whose game Monday against No. xx Benjamin Banneker was postponed, are scheduled to play Bell Wednesday.
5. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (8-4)
Previous rank: 5
The Cubs, whose game Monday against Hill School (Pa.) was postponed Monday, are scheduled to play St. John’s Paul the Great Catholic (Va.) Wednesday and No. 3 Maret School Friday.
6. EASTERN (10-4)
Previous rank: 6
The Ramblers, whose game Monday against Paul Laurence Dunbar was postponed, are scheduled to play Phelps Wednesday.
7. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (7-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Bulldogs, who suffered their first loss to Maret School, are scheduled to play Jackson-Reed Wednesday after their Monday game against No. 4 Calvin Coolidge was postponed.
8. JACKSON-REED (6-4)
Previous rank: 8
The Tigers, who defeated Phelps (52-8), are scheduled to play No. 7 Benjamin Banneker Wednesday after their game Monday against McKinley Tech was postponed.
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (6-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Roughriders, who lost to No. 4 Calvin Coolidge, are scheduled to play Ballou Wednesday after their game Monday against McArthur was postponed.
10. H.D. WOODSON (4-2)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Warriors, who have won four straight, are scheduled to play No. 4 Calvin Coolidge Friday.