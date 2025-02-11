Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Rankings (2/11/2024)
There’s a slight shift in the Top 5 in this week’s District of Columbia girls high school basketball rankings with the regular season in its final stages.
Calvin Coolidge moves from No. 5 to No. 3 with Georgetown Visitation Prep up a spot to fourth after defeating then-No. 3 Maret School. Maret falls to No. 5.
Sidwell Friends School and St. John’s College maintain their positions at Nos. 1 and 2, respectively. Eastern stays at No. 6 while Jackson-Reed and Benjamin Banneker switch spots at No. 7 and 8.
1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (19-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Quakers defeated Georgetown Day School, 65-27, and then-No. 3 Maret School, 71-49.
2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (22-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets defeated Washington Catholic Athletic Conference rivals Bishop Ireton (Va.), 47-43, and Paul VI Catholic (Va.), 60-55.
3. CALVIN COOLIDGE (24-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Colts defeated No. 9 School Without Walls, 47-36, and No. 8 Benjamin Banneker, 63-33.
4. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (17-7)
Previous rank: 5
The Cubs went 3-1, defeating St. John Paul the Great (Va.), then-No. 3 Maret School (58-54), Stone Ridge of the Sacred Heart (Md.) and lost to Potomac School (Va.), 65-57.
5. MARET SCHOOL (15-8)
Previous rank: 3
The Frogs lost to then-No. 5 Georgetown Visitation Prep and No. 1 Sidwell Friends School.
6. EASTERN (20-6)
Previous rank: 6
The Ramblers defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, 57-29.
7. JACKSON-REED (16-5)
Previous rank: 8
The Tigers defeated then-No. 7 BENJAMIN BANNEKER, 54-34, and McKinley Tech, 53-38.
8. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (14-5)
Previous rank: 7
The Bulldogs lost to then-No. 8 Jackson-Reed and No. 4 Calvin Coolidge.
9. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (15-4)
Previous rank: 9
The Penguins lost to No. 4 Calvin Coolidge.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (14-8)
Previous rank: 10
The Roughriders defeated MacArthur, 60-21, and Friendship Technology Prep, 52-23.