Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Rankings (2/17/2024)

Sidwell Friends still leads the way after a victory over national power Long Island Lutheran (NY)

Megan Smith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It;s status quo in the latest District of Columbia girls high school basketball Top 10 poll as the regular season concludes this week.

Sidwell Friends School which rebounded from a second loss this season to Independent School League rival and Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, with a nice win over nationally-regarded Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran, remains No. 1, followed by St. John’s College, Calvin Coolidge, Georgetown Visitation Prep and Maret School.

Eastern, Jackson-Reed, Benjamin Banneker, School Without Walls and Theodore Roosevelt round out the Top 10.

1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (22-3)

Previous rank: 1

The Quakers defeated No. 4 Georgetown Visitation Prep (67-34), Connelly School of the Holy Child (Md.), and Long Island (N.Y.), 67-57, after a 61-52 loss to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School.

2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (23-3)

Previous rank: 2

The Cadets lost to nationally-ranked and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 44-35, after a 68-67 victory over Elizabeth Seton (Md.).

3. CALVIN COOLIDGE (25-3)

Previous rank: 3

The Colts defeated McKinley Tech, 63-12.

4. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (14-10)

Previous rank: 4

The Cubs lost to No. 1 Sidwell Friends School, 67-34, and Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, 64-47.

5. MARET SCHOOL (16-8)

Previous rank: 5

The Frogs defeated St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Md.), 55-40.

6. EASTERN (21-6)

Previous rank: 6

The Ramblers defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, 60-28

7. JACKSON-REED (16-5) 

Previous rank: 7

The Tigers were off last week and next play in the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) playoffs.

8. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (15-5)

Previous rank: 8

The Bulldogs defeated No. 9 School Without Walls, 45-43.

9. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (15-5)

Previous rank: 9

The Penguins lost to No. 8 Benjamin Banneker.

10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (14-8)

Previous rank: 10

The Roughriders were off last week and next play in the DCIAA public school playoffs.

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

