Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Rankings (2/17/2024)
It;s status quo in the latest District of Columbia girls high school basketball Top 10 poll as the regular season concludes this week.
Sidwell Friends School which rebounded from a second loss this season to Independent School League rival and Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, with a nice win over nationally-regarded Long Island (N.Y.) Lutheran, remains No. 1, followed by St. John’s College, Calvin Coolidge, Georgetown Visitation Prep and Maret School.
Eastern, Jackson-Reed, Benjamin Banneker, School Without Walls and Theodore Roosevelt round out the Top 10.
1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (22-3)
Previous rank: 1
The Quakers defeated No. 4 Georgetown Visitation Prep (67-34), Connelly School of the Holy Child (Md.), and Long Island (N.Y.), 67-57, after a 61-52 loss to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School.
2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (23-3)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets lost to nationally-ranked and Maryland No. 1 Bishop McNamara, 44-35, after a 68-67 victory over Elizabeth Seton (Md.).
3. CALVIN COOLIDGE (25-3)
Previous rank: 3
The Colts defeated McKinley Tech, 63-12.
4. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (14-10)
Previous rank: 4
The Cubs lost to No. 1 Sidwell Friends School, 67-34, and Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, 64-47.
5. MARET SCHOOL (16-8)
Previous rank: 5
The Frogs defeated St. Andrew’s Episcopal (Md.), 55-40.
6. EASTERN (21-6)
Previous rank: 6
The Ramblers defeated Paul Laurence Dunbar, 60-28
7. JACKSON-REED (16-5)
Previous rank: 7
The Tigers were off last week and next play in the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) playoffs.
8. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (15-5)
Previous rank: 8
The Bulldogs defeated No. 9 School Without Walls, 45-43.
9. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (15-5)
Previous rank: 9
The Penguins lost to No. 8 Benjamin Banneker.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (14-8)
Previous rank: 10
The Roughriders were off last week and next play in the DCIAA public school playoffs.