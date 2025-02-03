Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls High School Basketball Rankings (2/3/2025)
After suffering its first league loss in several seasons the prior week, Sidwell Friends School ebounded strong as the Quakers maintained No. 1 in the District of Columbia girls high school basketball rankings.
The Quakers (17-2), who won all three of their Independent School League matches after dropping its first league decisions in two years to Bullis School (Md.), are followed by St. John’s College, Maret School, Calvin Coolidge and Georgetown Visitation Prep.
Eastern, Benjamin Banneker, Jackson-Reed, School Without Walls and Theodore Roosevelt complete the Top 10.
1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (17-2)
Previous rank: 1
The Quakers went 3-0, defeating Potomac School (Va.), 54-44, and Maryland squads St. Andrew’s Episcopal (54-37) and The Connelly School of the Holy Child (67-23).
2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (20-2)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets defeated Maryland schools Our Lady of Good Counsel (57-49), The Academy of the Holy Cross (51-38) and St. Mary’s Ryken (84-45).
3. MARET SCHOOL (15-6)
Previous rank: 3
The Frogs lost to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School, 76-51, after a 67-34 win over Georgetown Day School.
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE (22-3)
Previous rank: 4
The Colts lost to Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), 82-60, after wins over Ballou (57-16), Bowie (Md.) and No. 8 Jackson-Reed (81-45).
5. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (14-6)
Previous rank: 5
The Cubs defeated Potomac School (Va.), 64-46, The Connelly School of the Holy Child, 47-20, and Potomac School (Va.), 64-46.
6. EASTERN (19-6)
Previous rank: 6
7. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (14-3)
Previous rank: 7
The Bulldogs went 3-0, defeating PACE (50-4), McKinley Tech (48-28) and No. 10 Theodore Roosevelt (52-29).
8. JACKSON-REED (14-5)
Previous rank: 8
The Tigers defeated MacArthur (74-21) and Anacostia (75-17) after a 81-45 loss to No. 4 Calvin Coolidge.
9. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (15-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Penguins defeated Bard, 58-11, and Cardozo, 60-13.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (12-8)
Previous rank: 10
The Roughriders went 3-1, defeating McKinley Tech (56-13), Anacostia (forfeit) and Ballou (47-29) and lost to No. 7 Benjamin Banneker.