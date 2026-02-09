Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls Basketball Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026
There’s one change in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10 as School Without Walls debuts.
The No. 9 Penguins knocked off then-No. 8 Benjamin Banneker to gain their spot in the poll. School Without Walls reached the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class A semifinals last year.
Saint John’s College remains No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School. Georgetown Visitation Prep, Calvin Coolidge and Paul Laurence Dunbar round out the Top 5.
The second 5 features Jackson-Reed, Digital Pioneers Academy, Georgetown Day School, School Without Walls and Maret School.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 19-4
The Cadets defeated Elizabeth Seton (Md.), 73-53, and Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 75-48.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 14-4
The Quakers defeated Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.), 72-42, at the Battle of Baltimore at Saint Frances Academy (Md.), following a 71-57 loss to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School.
3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 14-7
The Cubs defeated No. 10 Maret School (72-46), and lost to Potomac School (Va.).
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 17-6
The Colts lost to Riverdale Baptist School (Md.).
5. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 17-0
The Crimson Tide defeated Eastern, 52-22, and MacArthur, 61-18.
6. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 16-5
The Tigers defeated Phelps, 58-9.
7. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 10-12
The Pythons defeated D.C. International, 61-28, and SEED School, 61-9.
8. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 7-14
The Hoppers defeated Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.) and Episcopal (Va.) after a 72-37 loss to No. 2 Sidwell Friends School.
9. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS
Previous rank: Not ranked
Record: 14-5
The Penguins defeated then-No. 8 Benjamin Banneker, 44-42, and Bell, 52-18.
10. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 6-12
The Frogs defeated New Hope Academy (Md.), 59-53, after dropping decisions to No. 3 Georgetown Visitation Prep and Flint Hill School (Va.).