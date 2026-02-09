High School

Top 10 Washington D.C. Girls Basketball Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026

School Without Walls debuts in the D.C. girls basketball Top 10 rankings.

Derek Toney

SBLive Sports

There’s one change in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10 as School Without Walls debuts.

The No. 9 Penguins knocked off then-No. 8 Benjamin Banneker to gain their spot in the poll. School Without Walls reached the District of Columbia State Athletic Association (DCSAA) Class A semifinals last year.

Saint John’s College remains No. 1 followed by Sidwell Friends School. Georgetown Visitation Prep, Calvin Coolidge and Paul Laurence Dunbar round out the Top 5.

The second 5 features Jackson-Reed, Digital Pioneers Academy, Georgetown Day School, School Without Walls and Maret School.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 19-4

The Cadets defeated Elizabeth Seton (Md.), 73-53, and Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), 75-48.

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 14-4

The Quakers defeated Rosedale Christian Academy (Md.), 72-42, at the Battle of Baltimore at Saint Frances Academy (Md.), following a 71-57 loss to Maryland No. 2 Bullis School.

3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 14-7

The Cubs defeated No. 10 Maret School (72-46), and lost to Potomac School (Va.).

4. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 17-6

The Colts lost to Riverdale Baptist School (Md.).

5. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 17-0

The Crimson Tide defeated Eastern, 52-22, and MacArthur, 61-18.

6. JACKSON-REED 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 16-5

The Tigers defeated Phelps, 58-9.

7. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 10-12

The Pythons defeated D.C. International, 61-28, and SEED School, 61-9.

8. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 7-14

The Hoppers defeated Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School (Md.) and Episcopal (Va.) after a 72-37 loss to No. 2 Sidwell Friends School.

9. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS

Previous rank: Not ranked

Record: 14-5

The Penguins defeated then-No. 8 Benjamin Banneker, 44-42, and Bell, 52-18.

10. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 6-12

The Frogs defeated New Hope Academy (Md.), 59-53, after dropping decisions to No. 3 Georgetown Visitation Prep and Flint Hill School (Va.).

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

