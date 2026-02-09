Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys Basketball Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026
There’s some changes in this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10 rankings as the regular season is winding down.
Archbishop Carroll and Gonzaga College flip positions after another daunting week of Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) play. The No,. 3 Lions defeated Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, which held off Gonzaga.
The fourth-ranked Eagles, riding a four-game losing skid, plays at Carroll Tuesday evening. After handing then-No. 6 KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep only its second loss of the season, Theodore Roosevelt - and its District-best 26 wins - moves up to No. 8.
Saint John’s College remains No. 1 in the District, followed by Sidwell Friends School. Friendship Technology Prep holds at No. 5.
Jackson-Reed, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt, KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep and Saint Albans School complete the poll.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 18-6
The Cadets defeated No. 3 Gonzaga College, 48-38.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 16-5
The Quakers defeated Georgetown Day School, 70-29.
3. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 19-8
The Lions defeated Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 64-60, and Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 76-64.
4. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 15-10
The Eagles dropped three games last week, capped with a 60-55 loss to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic.
5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 14-10
The Titans defeated Thurgood Marshall Academy and KIPP College Prep.
6. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 16-8
The Tigers defeated Phelps, 87-30.
7. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 19-4
The Colts defeated Howard Dilworth Woodson.
8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 26-3
The Rough Riders went 3-0 last week, including a 55-53 overtime decision against then-No. 6 KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep.
9. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 19-2
The Bulldogs defeated Capital City Public Charter after a loss to then-No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt.
10. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 12-8
The Bulldogs defeated Landon School (Md.), 80-76, after a 62-56 loss to Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.)