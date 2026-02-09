High School

Top 10 Washington D.C. Boys Basketball Rankings - Feb. 9, 2026

Archbishop Carroll upends DeMatha and Good Counsel, climbs to No. 3 in the District.

It was a big week for Archbishop Carroll, as the Lions knocked off WCAC rivals DeMatha and Good Counsel.
There’s some changes in this week’s High School on SI  District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10 rankings as the regular season is winding down. 

Archbishop Carroll and Gonzaga College flip positions after another daunting week of Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) play. The No,. 3 Lions defeated Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, which held off Gonzaga. 

The fourth-ranked Eagles, riding a four-game losing skid, plays at Carroll Tuesday evening. After handing then-No. 6 KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep only its second loss of the season, Theodore Roosevelt - and its District-best 26 wins - moves up to No. 8.

Saint John’s College remains No. 1 in the District, followed by Sidwell Friends School. Friendship Technology Prep holds at No. 5.

Jackson-Reed, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt, KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep and Saint Albans School complete the poll.

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia boys basketball Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 18-6

The Cadets defeated No. 3 Gonzaga College, 48-38.

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 16-5

The Quakers defeated Georgetown Day School, 70-29.

3. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 19-8

The Lions defeated Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic, 64-60, and Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 76-64.

4. GONZAGA COLLEGE 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 15-10

The Eagles dropped three games last week, capped with a 60-55 loss to Maryland No. 1 DeMatha Catholic.

5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 14-10

The Titans defeated Thurgood Marshall Academy and KIPP College Prep.

6. JACKSON-REED 

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 16-8

The Tigers defeated Phelps, 87-30.

7. CALVIN COOLIDGE 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 19-4

The Colts defeated Howard Dilworth Woodson.

8. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 26-3

The Rough Riders went 3-0 last week, including a 55-53 overtime decision against then-No. 6 KIPP D.C. Legacy College Prep.

9. KIPP D.C. LEGACY COLLEGE PREP

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 19-2 

The Bulldogs defeated Capital City Public Charter after a loss to then-No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt.

10. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 12-8

The Bulldogs defeated Landon School (Md.), 80-76, after a 62-56 loss to Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.)

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

