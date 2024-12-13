Top 10 Washington DC Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/12/2024)
It’s status quo in the latest District of Columbia boys’ basketball rankings.
Gonzaga College remains No. 1 heading into its annual tournament - the Gonzaga (D.C.) Classic - this weekend. The nationally-ranked Eagles will play St. Ignatius (Ohio) in Friday’s opening round.
No. 6 Calvin Coolidge and ninth-ranked Maret School will participate.
Sidwell Friends School, St. John’s College, Jackson-Reed and Friendship Technology Prep maintain their respective positions in the Top 5.
1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (2-1)
Preseason rank: 1
The Eagles fell to Columbus (Fla.) in a three-overtime classic at the MADE Hoops Main Event in Miami.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (4-1)
Preseason rank: 2
The Quakers topped Virginia’s No. 1 Paul VI Catholic and Maryland’s Nos. 2 and 3 DeMatha Catholic and Georgetown Prep.
3. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (5-1)
Preseason rank: 3
The Cadets suffered their first loss to Wasatch Academy (Utah) at National Hoopsfest at DeMatha Catholic (Md.).
4. JACKSON-REED (4-1)
Preseason rank: 4
The Tigers’ only blemish is to No. 3 St. John’s College.
5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (5-1)
Preseason rank: 5
The Knights have won five straight after a one-point loss to Georgetown Prep (Md.) in the season opener.
6. CALVIN COOLIDGE (3-1)
Preseason rank: 6
The Colts will play Roman Catholic (Pa.) in the opening round of the Gonzaga Classic Friday.
7. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (4-2)
Preseason rank: 7
The Lions dropped their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener to DeMatha Catholic (Md.).
8. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (1-2)
Preseason rank: 8
The Bulldogs dropped decisions to No. 4 Jackson-Reed and Bishop Ireton (Va.)
9. MARET SCHOOL (2-0)
Preseason rank: 9
The Frogs are set to play Chaminade (Mo.) at Gonzaga Classic Friday.
10. CARDOZO (5-1)
Preseason rank: 10
The Clerks continued their promising start with a 70-16 win over Phelps.