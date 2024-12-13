High School

Top 10 Washington DC Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/12/2024)

The status quo reigns with all 10 teams holding their ground

Derek Toney

Kentucky commit Acaden Lewis and Sidwell Friends hold tight at No. 2 in this week's Top 10 Washington DC Boys High School Basketball Rankings.
It’s status quo in the latest District of Columbia boys’ basketball rankings. 

Gonzaga College remains No. 1 heading into its annual tournament - the Gonzaga (D.C.) Classic - this weekend. The nationally-ranked Eagles will play St. Ignatius (Ohio) in Friday’s opening round.

No. 6 Calvin Coolidge and ninth-ranked Maret School will participate. 

Sidwell Friends School, St. John’s College, Jackson-Reed and Friendship Technology Prep maintain their respective positions in the Top 5. 

1. GONZAGA COLLEGE (2-1)

Preseason rank: 1

The Eagles fell to Columbus (Fla.) in a three-overtime classic at the MADE Hoops Main Event in Miami.

2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (4-1)

Preseason rank: 2

The Quakers topped Virginia’s No. 1 Paul VI Catholic and Maryland’s Nos. 2 and 3 DeMatha Catholic and Georgetown Prep.

3. ST. JOHN’S COLLEGE (5-1)

Preseason rank: 3

The Cadets suffered their first loss to Wasatch Academy (Utah) at National Hoopsfest at DeMatha Catholic (Md.).

4. JACKSON-REED (4-1) 

Preseason rank: 4

The Tigers’ only blemish is to No. 3 St. John’s College.

5. FRIENDSHIP TECHNOLOGY PREP (5-1)

Preseason rank: 5

The Knights have won five straight after a one-point loss to Georgetown Prep (Md.) in the season opener.

6. CALVIN COOLIDGE (3-1) 

Preseason rank: 6

The Colts will play Roman Catholic (Pa.) in the opening round of the Gonzaga Classic Friday.

7. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL (4-2)

Preseason rank: 7

The Lions dropped their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener to DeMatha Catholic (Md.). 

8. ST. ALBANS SCHOOL (1-2)

Preseason rank: 8

The Bulldogs dropped decisions to No. 4 Jackson-Reed and Bishop Ireton (Va.)

9. MARET SCHOOL (2-0)

Preseason rank: 9

The Frogs are set to play Chaminade (Mo.) at Gonzaga Classic Friday.

10. CARDOZO (5-1) 

Preseason rank: 10

The Clerks continued their promising start with a 70-16 win over Phelps.

