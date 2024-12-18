High School

Top 10 Washington DC Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/12/2024)

Top-ranked St. John's remains undefeated; Friendship Collegiate joins the Top 10

Off to a 6-0 start, the Calvin Coolidge Colts are ranked No. 4 in D.C. this week. / Calving Coolidge Instagram

Undefeated and nationally-ranked Sidwell Friends School remains the top squad in the latest District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10.

The top 5 remains intact with St. John’s College, Maret School, Calvin Coolidge and Georgetown Visitation Prep. Friendship Collegiate Academy debuts at No. 10

1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (6-0)

Previous rank: 1

The Quakers defeated Whitney Young (Ill.) and Archbishop Carroll (Pa.) at She Got Game Classic.

2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (7-0)

Previous rank: 2

The Cadets won twice at She Got Game Classic.

3. MARET SCHOOL (5-2)

Previous rank: 3

The Frogs rebounded from one-point loss to from loss to Dalton School (N.Y.) with win over Bethlehem Catholic (Pa.).

4. CALVIN COOLIDGE (6-0)

Previous rank: 4

The Colts have won five games by double-digits.

5. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (3-3)

Previous rank: 5

The Cubs fell to Deep Creek (Va.) at She Got Game Classic.

6. EASTERN (7-3)

Previous rank: 6

The Ramblers are riding a five-game winning streak.

7. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (5-0)

Previous rank: 7                                                             

The Bulldogs’ last three victories were by an average of nearly 30 points. 

8. JACKSON-REED (2-3) 

Previous rank: 9

The Tigers fell to No. 6 Eastern.

9. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (6-1)

Previous rank: 10

The Penguins dropped their first game of the season to then-No. 9 Jackson-Reed.

10. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY (2-5)

Previous rank: Not ranked.

The Knights went 0-3 at She Got Game Classic.

Published
