Top 10 Washington DC Boys High School Basketball Rankings (12/12/2024)
Undefeated and nationally-ranked Sidwell Friends School remains the top squad in the latest District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10.
The top 5 remains intact with St. John’s College, Maret School, Calvin Coolidge and Georgetown Visitation Prep. Friendship Collegiate Academy debuts at No. 10
1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (6-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Quakers defeated Whitney Young (Ill.) and Archbishop Carroll (Pa.) at She Got Game Classic.
2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (7-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets won twice at She Got Game Classic.
3. MARET SCHOOL (5-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Frogs rebounded from one-point loss to from loss to Dalton School (N.Y.) with win over Bethlehem Catholic (Pa.).
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE (6-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Colts have won five games by double-digits.
5. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (3-3)
Previous rank: 5
The Cubs fell to Deep Creek (Va.) at She Got Game Classic.
6. EASTERN (7-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Ramblers are riding a five-game winning streak.
7. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (5-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Bulldogs’ last three victories were by an average of nearly 30 points.
8. JACKSON-REED (2-3)
Previous rank: 9
The Tigers fell to No. 6 Eastern.
9. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (6-1)
Previous rank: 10
The Penguins dropped their first game of the season to then-No. 9 Jackson-Reed.
10. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY (2-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Knights went 0-3 at She Got Game Classic.