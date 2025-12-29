Washington D.C. Boys High School Basketball Top 10 Rankings - Dec. 29, 2025
There’s no change in the latest High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball poll as several teams encounter holiday tournament play.
Saint John’s College remains No. 1. The Cadets are in Florida where they will play for the Junior Orange Bowl Basketball Classic title Monday.
Sidwell Friends School, which is also in Florida for the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational, is No. 2 followed by Georgetown Visitation Prep. Georgetown Visitation will compete at the Panther Hoopla tournament in Northern Virginia.
Calvin Coolidge and Maret School round out the Top 5. Coolidge will play at the Battle In the Bull Holiday Invitational in Durham, North Carolina.
The second 5 features Jackson-Reed, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Digital Pioneers Academy, Benjamin Banneker and Georgetown Day School. Banneker will play at the Title IX Holiday Invitational at Archbishop Carroll.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 8-2
The Cadets reached the Junior Orange Bowl Classic final in Florida.
2. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 5-2
The Quakers won their first match at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Florida.
3. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 7-1
The Cubs will play Manchester (Va.) and Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.) at Panther Hoopla tourney at Saint Paul VI Catholic (Va.).
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 7-3
The Colts to compete in the Battle In The Bull tourney in North Carolina.
5. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 2-4
The Frogs return to action Jan. 6 against Potomac School (Va.).
6. JACKSON-REED
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 6-3
The Tigers play at Imhotep Charter (Pa.) Saturday.
7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 7-0
The Crimson Tide return to action at Anacostia Jan. 5.
8. DIGITAL PIONEERS ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 3-5
The Pythons dropped a 60-47 decision to Woodbridge (Va.).
9. BENJAMIN BANNEKER
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 6-1
The Bulldogs will play at the Title IX Holiday Invitational at Archbishop Carroll.
10. GEORGETOWN DAY SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 2-7
The Hoppers return to action Jan. 6 at No. 3 Georgetown Visitation Prep.