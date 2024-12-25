Top 10 Washington DC Girls High School Basketball Rankings (12/25/2024)
Sidwell Friends School and St. John’s College continue to headline the District of Columbia girls basketball Top 10 poll.
The undefeated Quakers (7-0 overall) are headed to California to participate in the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic in San Diego while St. John’s (10-0) will be home for Christmas after winning the St. Petersburg bracket at the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational in Florida.
The Cadets will host their Holiday Hoopla mixer, Dec. 30 and 31.
Theodore Roosevelt debuts in this week’s poll at No. 10.
1. SIDWELL FRIENDS SCHOOL (7-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Quakers will play at the SoCal Holiday Prep Classic in San Diego starting Thursday.
2. ST. JOHN'S COLLEGE (10-0)
Previous rank: 2
The Cadets won the Tampa Bay Christmas Invitational championship in Florida.
3. MARET SCHOOL (7-2)
Previous rank: 3
The Frogs, winners of three straight, next plays at the Christy Winters-Scott Invitational Dec. 31.
4. CALVIN COOLIDGE (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Colts will play Archbishop Carroll at the Title IX Classic Holiday Invitational in Maryland Friday.
5. GEORGETOWN VISITATION PREP (6-4)
Previous rank: 5
The Cubs will play at the Candy Cane Classic at Thomas Johnson (Md.) Friday and Saturday.
6. EASTERN (8-3)
Previous rank: 6
The Ramblers will play at the Beltway 8 Holiday Classic in Houston starting Friday.
7. BENJAMIN BANNEKER (7-0)
Previous rank: 7
The Bulldogs will play Charles H. Flowers (Md.) at the Title IX Classic Holiday Invitational in Maryland Friday.
8. JACKSON-REED (4-3)
Previous rank: 8
The Tigers will play at the Candy Cane Classic at Thomas Johnson Friday and Saturday.
9. SCHOOL WITHOUT WALLS (7-2)
Previous rank: 9
The Penguins split with Anacostia and No. 6 Eastern.
10. THEODORE ROOSEVELT (5-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked.
The Roughriders will play KIPP School at the Title IX Classic Holiday Invitational in Maryland Friday.