SI

Knicks to Open Season vs. Cavaliers Without Two Key Players

New York will reportedly enter a battle of Eastern Conference contenders undermanned.

Patrick Andres

Mitchell Robinson (left) and Josh Hart (right) will reportedly miss the Knicks' opener against the Cavaliers.
Mitchell Robinson (left) and Josh Hart (right) will reportedly miss the Knicks' opener against the Cavaliers. / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Knicks' bid for their first Eastern Conference title since 1999 begins Wednesday—but New York reportedly won't have a full complement of players for the start of the season.

Knicks guard Josh Hart and center Mitchell Robinson will both miss New York's opener against the Cavaliers Wednesday evening, according to a Tuesday afternoon report from Shams Charania of ESPN.

Hart, 30, is reportedly suffering from lumbar spasms, while the Knicks are said to be monitoring an ankle injury to Robinson, 27.

In 2025, Hart played in 77 games for New York, leading the league with 37.6 minutes per game. He averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game for the 51-31 Knicks.

SIGN UP NOW. SI NBA Newsletter. Get SI's FREE NBA Newsletter. dark

Robinson, on the other hand, played more games in the '25 postseason than in the regular season due to ankle surgery. He averaged 5.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game in the regular season before averaging 4.7 points and 7.1 rebounds in the playoffs.

After opening against Cleveland, New York will stay home for a rivalry showdown against the Celtics Friday before heading south to start a three-game road trip against the Heat.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA