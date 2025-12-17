SI

Josh Hart Was Ready to Get His Money As Knicks Sealed NBA Cup With Win Over Spurs

Blake Silverman

Josh Hart and the Knicks took home the NBA Cup title with a win over the Spurs
Josh Hart and the Knicks took home the NBA Cup title with a win over the Spurs / Screengrab via Prime Video
In this story:

The Knicks are your 2025 NBA Cup champions. Along with the early-season hardware, they get a pretty nice payday to go with the victory.

Both the Knicks and the Spurs were guaranteed a handsome bonus by making it all the way to the NBA Cup final, but as the winner, New York players get over $300,000 more for a total $530,933 per player as the tournament’s champion. Tuesday night’s final was close throughout, until the Knicks rallied from a third-quarter deficit and then put together a massive fourth quarter where they outscored the Spurs 35-19 to take home the hardware.

Josh Hart was a big part of the win on both sides of the floor. And when the win was officially in New York’s sights, he was ready for the big payday with a hilarious on-court gesture:

Star guard Jalen Brunson was named NBA Cup MVP, scoring 25 points along with eight assists and five rebounds in Tuesday’s final. OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 28 points and five three-pointers. Hart had 11 points and eight rebounds, while Jordan Clarkson and Tyler Kolek were big contributors off the bench with 15 points and 14 points, respectively.

The Knicks were down 11 points with just two minutes left in the third quarter before they went on a run to trim the lead before the big fourth quarter. The NBA Cup final doesn’t count in the standings, but the win should help New York build momentum for the rest of the season, as the Knicks try to get over the hump to make a run at an NBA title this year. It doesn’t hurt that their wallets got considerably heavier in the process either.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

FREE NEWSLETTER. SI BTN Newsletter. Start off your day with SI:CYMI. dark

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA