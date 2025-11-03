High School

Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025

St. John's College and Gonzaga College Prep set to meet with the top rankings on the line.

The No. 1 spot in the High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10 will be up for grabs as the regular season concludes this weekend. 

Saint John’s College is No. 1 with a matchup at longtime District rival and second-ranked Gonzaga College Saturday afternoon in a critical Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division match.

The Cadets (2-1 Capital) can clinch the No. 2 seed with a victory. Gonzaga (1-2 Capital) needs a victory and or a win by Bishop McNamara (Md.) against Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) to qualify for the four-team playoff. 

Friendship Collegiate Academy, Saint Albans School and Eastern maintain their respective spots in the Top 5. Archbishop Carroll, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt and Maret School round out the poll. 

Roosevelt hosts Ballou Thursday, needing a win to qualify for the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division and State Athletic Association (DCSAA) playoffs. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 6-3

Last week: Defeated Bishop McNamara (Md.), 28-7

This week: at No. 2 Gonzaga College, Nov. 8

2. GONZAGA COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 5-4

Last week: Lost to DeMatha Catholic (Md.), 42-14

This week: vs. No. 1 Saint John’s College, Nov. 8

3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated KIPP College Prep, 27-0

This week: at Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), Nov. 6

4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 7-2

Last week: Defeated Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), 42-0

This week: at Landon School, Nov. 8

5. EASTERN 

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 8-1

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Nov. 6

6. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 5-4

Last week: Defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 43-0

This week: at Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), Nov. 7

7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 3-6

Last week: Defeated Howard Dilworth Woodson, 46-6

This week: at No. 5 Eastern, Nov. 6

8. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 5-4

Last week: Defeated No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt, 9-0

This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar, District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division semifinal & State Athletic Association (DCSAA) quarterfinal, TBA) 

9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 3-6

Last week: Lost to No. 8 Calvin Coolidge, 9-0

This week: vs. Ballou, Nov. 6

10. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 5-3

Last week: Lost to Potomac School (Va.), 30-27

This week: vs. Sidwell Friends School, Nov. 8

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

