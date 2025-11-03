Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Nov. 3, 2025
The No. 1 spot in the High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10 will be up for grabs as the regular season concludes this weekend.
Saint John’s College is No. 1 with a matchup at longtime District rival and second-ranked Gonzaga College Saturday afternoon in a critical Washington Catholic Athletic Conference (WCAC) Capital Division match.
The Cadets (2-1 Capital) can clinch the No. 2 seed with a victory. Gonzaga (1-2 Capital) needs a victory and or a win by Bishop McNamara (Md.) against Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) to qualify for the four-team playoff.
Friendship Collegiate Academy, Saint Albans School and Eastern maintain their respective spots in the Top 5. Archbishop Carroll, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt and Maret School round out the poll.
Roosevelt hosts Ballou Thursday, needing a win to qualify for the District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division and State Athletic Association (DCSAA) playoffs.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 6-3
Last week: Defeated Bishop McNamara (Md.), 28-7
This week: at No. 2 Gonzaga College, Nov. 8
2. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 5-4
Last week: Lost to DeMatha Catholic (Md.), 42-14
This week: vs. No. 1 Saint John’s College, Nov. 8
3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated KIPP College Prep, 27-0
This week: at Riverdale Baptist School (Md.), Nov. 6
4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 7-2
Last week: Defeated Saint Stephen’s & Saint Agnes (Va.), 42-0
This week: at Landon School, Nov. 8
5. EASTERN
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 8-1
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Nov. 6
6. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 5-4
Last week: Defeated Bishop Denis J. O’Connell (Va.), 43-0
This week: at Saint Mary’s Ryken (Md.), Nov. 7
7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 3-6
Last week: Defeated Howard Dilworth Woodson, 46-6
This week: at No. 5 Eastern, Nov. 6
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 5-4
Last week: Defeated No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt, 9-0
This week: Off (next game - vs. No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar, District of Columbia Interscholastic Athletic Association (DCIAA) Stars Division semifinal & State Athletic Association (DCSAA) quarterfinal, TBA)
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 3-6
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Calvin Coolidge, 9-0
This week: vs. Ballou, Nov. 6
10. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 5-3
Last week: Lost to Potomac School (Va.), 30-27
This week: vs. Sidwell Friends School, Nov. 8