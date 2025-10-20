Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025
It’s status quo in the latest High School on Si District of Columbia football Top 10 poll.
Despite falling to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division rival Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Saint John’s College remains No. 1 followed by Gonzaga College, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Saint Albans School and Archbishop Carroll.
Eastern, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt and Maret School complete the Top 10.
Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:
1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 1
Record: 5-2
Last week: Lost to Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 17-13
This week: vs. DeMatha Catholic (Md.) at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Oct. 24
2. GONZAGA COLLEGE
Previous rank: No. 2
Record: 4-3
Last week: Did not play
This week: vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Oct. 25
3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY
Previous rank: No. 3
Record: 5-2
Last week: Lost to Highland Springs (Va.), 28-19
This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel (Va.), Oct. 24
4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 4
Record: 5-2
Last week: Lost to Georgetown Prep (Md.), 22-19
This week: vs. Bullis School (Md.), Oct. 25
5. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL
Previous rank: No. 5
Record: 4-3
Last week: Defeated Bishop Ireton (Va.), 30-10
This week: at Paul VI Catholic (Va.), Oct. 24
6. EASTERN
Previous rank: No. 6
Record: 7-1
Last week: Defeated Ballou, 50-6
This week: at Howard Dilworth Woodson, Oct. 23
7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR
Previous rank: No. 7
Record: 1-6
Last week: Did not play
This week: at No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt, Oct. 23
8. CALVIN COOLIDGE
Previous rank: No. 8
Record: 4-4
Last week: Defeated Howard Dilworth Woodson, 52-0
This week: at Jackson-Reed, Oct. 25
9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT
Previous rank: No. 9
Record: 3-4
Last week: Defeated Jackson-Reed, 35-13
This week: vs. No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Oct. 23
10. MARET SCHOOL
Previous rank: No. 10
Record: 4-2
Last week: Defeated West Point (Va.), 51-8
This week: vs. Flint Hill School (Va.), Oct. 24