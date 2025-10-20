High School

Washington D.C. High School Football Top 10 Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025

St. John's remains No. 1 despite a loss; status quo reigns in the District.

Derek Toney

It’s status quo in the latest High School on Si District of Columbia football Top 10 poll. 

Despite falling to Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division rival Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Saint John’s College remains No. 1 followed by Gonzaga College, Friendship Collegiate Academy, Saint Albans School and Archbishop Carroll. 

Eastern, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Calvin Coolidge, Theodore Roosevelt and Maret School complete the Top 10. 

Here’s this week’s High School on SI District of Columbia football Top 10:

1. SAINT JOHN’S COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 1

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), 17-13

This week: vs. DeMatha Catholic (Md.) at Prince George’s (Md.) Sports Complex, Oct. 24

2. GONZAGA COLLEGE

Previous rank: No. 2

Record: 4-3

Last week: Did not play

This week: vs. Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.), Oct. 25

3. FRIENDSHIP COLLEGIATE ACADEMY 

Previous rank: No. 3

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to Highland Springs (Va.), 28-19

This week: vs. Saint Michael the Archangel (Va.), Oct. 24

4. SAINT ALBANS SCHOOL

Previous rank: No. 4

Record: 5-2

Last week: Lost to Georgetown Prep (Md.), 22-19

This week: vs. Bullis School (Md.), Oct. 25

5. ARCHBISHOP CARROLL

Previous rank: No. 5

Record: 4-3

Last week: Defeated Bishop Ireton (Va.), 30-10

This week: at Paul VI Catholic (Va.), Oct. 24

6. EASTERN 

Previous rank: No. 6

Record: 7-1

Last week: Defeated Ballou, 50-6

This week: at Howard Dilworth Woodson, Oct. 23

7. PAUL LAURENCE DUNBAR

Previous rank: No. 7

Record: 1-6

Last week: Did not play

This week: at No. 9 Theodore Roosevelt, Oct. 23

8. CALVIN COOLIDGE

Previous rank: No. 8

Record: 4-4

Last week: Defeated Howard Dilworth Woodson, 52-0

This week: at Jackson-Reed, Oct. 25

9. THEODORE ROOSEVELT 

Previous rank: No. 9

Record: 3-4

Last week: Defeated Jackson-Reed, 35-13

This week: vs. No. 7 Paul Laurence Dunbar, Oct. 23

10. MARET SCHOOL 

Previous rank: No. 10

Record: 4-2

Last week: Defeated West Point (Va.), 51-8

This week: vs. Flint Hill School (Va.), Oct. 24

DEREK TONEY

Derek Toney is an award winning sports journalist with nearly four decades of content creation, editing and management experience in the DMV area. He has served as a reporter with the Baltimore Sun, Capital Journal, PG Gazette, Digital Sports and the Baltimore Banner, among others. He also spent 12 years as a Senior Content Editor with Varsity Sports Network. He has been writing for High School on SI since 2023

