Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025
Get Washington DC metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, September 12
There are 115 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 2 DeMatha vs Roman Catholic and No. 12 North Point vs No. 22 Patuxent.
Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 100 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area on Friday, highlighted No. 2 DeMatha vs Roman Catholic at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:
Allegany vs Frankfort
Annandale vs Meridian
Battlefield vs South Lakes
Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs Blair
Bishop McNamara vs Maury
Bladensburg vs Bowie
Blake vs Whitman
Boonsboro vs Mountain Ridge
Briar Woods vs Independence
Broadway vs Central
Brunswick vs Tuscarora
Byrd vs Keyser
Calvert vs La Plata
Catoctin vs Clarke County
Chancellor vs Fluvanna County
Chopticon vs St. Charles
Churchill vs Northwest
Clear Spring vs Berkeley Springs
Colonial Beach vs Franklin
Colonial Forge vs Gainesville
Courtland vs Orange County
Culpeper County vs Wood
Curwensville vs Southern Huntingdon County
Damascus vs Wootton
DeMatha vs Roman Catholic
Digital Pioneers Academy vs Surrattsville
Dominion vs Riverside
Douglass vs Fairmont Heights
Dunbar vs Fort Hill
Dunbar vs Woodbridge
DuVal vs Oxon Hill
Eastern View vs Woodgrove
Edison vs Washington-Liberty
Eleanor Roosevelt vs Flowers
Fairfax vs Robinson
Fauquier vs Liberty
Forest Park vs Lake Braddock
Francis Scott Key vs South Hagerstown
Frederick vs Smyrna
Freedom vs Mount Vernon
Freedom vs Rock Ridge
Friendly vs KIPP College Prep
Friendship Collegiate Academy vs Simon Gratz
Gainesville vs Colonial Forge
Gar-Field vs North Stafford
Gaithersburg vs Northwood
Glenelg vs River Hill
Glen Burnie vs Largo
Governor Thomas Johnson vs Oakdale
Hampshire vs Moorefield
Hancock vs Southern
Hedgesville vs Morgantown
Heritage vs Loudoun Valley
Huntingtown vs Lackey
Hylton vs Osbourn
Independence vs Briar Woods
Jackson-Reed vs St. Albans
James Buchanan vs Juniata
James Monroe vs Massaponax
Jefferson vs Sherando
Jefferson vs Stonewall Jackson
John Champe vs Stone Bridge
Justice vs Marshall
Kennedy vs Richard Montgomery
Kent Island vs Middletown
Kettle Run vs Skyline
King George vs Riverbend
Langley vs Westfield
Largo vs Glen Burnie
Laurel vs Wise
Lewis vs Central
Lewis vs Wakefield
Liberty vs Washington
Linganore vs Meade
Luray vs Monroe
Madison vs West Springfield
Manassas Park vs Park View
Manchester Valley vs North Hagerstown
Marshall vs Justice
Martinsburg vs Woodson
McLean vs Falls Church
Middletown vs Our Lady of Good Counsel
Monroe vs Luray
Mount Vernon vs Freedom
Musselman vs Wheeling Park
North Point vs Patuxent
North Stafford vs Gar-Field
Northwest vs Churchill
Northwood vs Gaithersburg
Oakton vs Woodson
Osbourn vs Hylton
Osbourn Park vs Stafford
Our Lady of Good Counsel vs Middletown
Oxon Hill vs DuVal
Park View vs Manassas Park
Parkdale vs Potomac
Patuxent vs North Point
Pendleton County vs Petersburg
Poolesville vs Rockville
Potomac vs Brooke Point
Potomac vs Parkdale
Potomac Falls vs Tuscarora
Rappahannock vs Westmoreland
Richard Montgomery vs Kennedy
Riverside vs Dominion
Rock Ridge vs Freedom
Rockville vs Poolesville
Saint John Paul the Great Catholic vs Sidwell Friends
Seneca Valley vs Sherwood
Severn School vs St. John's Catholic Prep
Sherando vs Jefferson
Sherwood vs Seneca Valley
Sidwell Friends vs Saint John Paul the Great Catholic
Simon Gratz vs Friendship Collegiate Academy
Smyrna vs Frederick
South Carroll vs Walkersville
Southern vs Hancock
Southern Huntingdon County vs Curwensville
Springbrook vs Wheaton
St. Albans vs Jackson-Reed
Stafford vs Osbourn Park
St. Charles vs Chopticon
St. John's vs St. Mary's Ryken
St. John's Catholic Prep vs Severn School
Staunton River vs Liberty
Stone Bridge vs John Champe
Stonewall Jackson vs Jefferson
St. Mary's Ryken vs St. John's
Strasburg vs Warren County
Surrattsville vs Digital Pioneers Academy
Tuscarora vs Brunswick
Tuscarora vs Potomac Falls
Urbana vs Westminster
Wakefield vs Lewis
Walkersville vs South Carroll
Warren County vs Strasburg
Washington vs Liberty
Washington-Liberty vs Edison
Watkins Mill vs Winters Mill
West Springfield vs Madison
Westfield vs Langley
Westminster vs Urbana
Westmoreland vs Rappahannock
Wheaton vs Springbrook
Wheeling Park vs Musselman
Whitman vs Blake
Williamsport vs Smithsburg
Winters Mill vs Watkins Mill
Wise vs Laurel
Woodbridge vs Dunbar
Woodgrove vs Eastern View
Woodson vs Martinsburg
Woodson vs Oakton
Wootton vs Damascus
Yorktown vs Centreville
Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are 11 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Saturday. The first game, Brentsville District vs Handley, starts at 1:00 PM. The final game, Tucker County vs East Hardy, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Saturday Washington DC metro games:
Alexandria City vs Crossland
Brentsville District vs Handley
Douglass vs Lake Clifton
Flint Hill vs Landon
Fredericksburg Christian vs Isle of Wight Academy
Gonzaga vs Loyola Blakefield
Gwynn Park vs New Town
Leonardtown vs Westlake
Northwestern vs Suitland
St. Stephen's & St. Agnes vs Bishop O'Connell
Tucker County vs East Hardy
