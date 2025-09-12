High School

Washington DC Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12-13, 2025

Get Washington DC metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Maryland high school football season continues on Friday, September 12

CJ Vafiadis

DeMatha Stags quarterback celebrates after a touchdown.
DeMatha Stags quarterback celebrates after a touchdown. / Derik Hamilton-Imagn Images

There are 115 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area this weekend, including 11 games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 2 DeMatha vs Roman Catholic and No. 12 North Point vs No. 22 Patuxent.

Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 100 games scheduled across the Washington DC metro area on Friday, highlighted No. 2 DeMatha vs Roman Catholic at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard

Full list of Friday Washington DC metro games:

Allegany vs Frankfort

Annandale vs Meridian

Battlefield vs South Lakes

Bethesda-Chevy Chase vs Blair

Bishop McNamara vs Maury

Bladensburg vs Bowie

Blake vs Whitman

Boonsboro vs Mountain Ridge

Briar Woods vs Independence

Broadway vs Central

Brunswick vs Tuscarora

Byrd vs Keyser

Calvert vs La Plata

Catoctin vs Clarke County

Chancellor vs Fluvanna County

Chopticon vs St. Charles

Churchill vs Northwest

Clear Spring vs Berkeley Springs

Colonial Beach vs Franklin

Colonial Forge vs Gainesville

Courtland vs Orange County

Culpeper County vs Wood

Curwensville vs Southern Huntingdon County

Damascus vs Wootton

DeMatha vs Roman Catholic

Digital Pioneers Academy vs Surrattsville

Dominion vs Riverside

Douglass vs Fairmont Heights

Dunbar vs Fort Hill

Dunbar vs Woodbridge

DuVal vs Oxon Hill

Eastern View vs Woodgrove

Edison vs Washington-Liberty

Eleanor Roosevelt vs Flowers

Fairfax vs Robinson

Fauquier vs Liberty

Forest Park vs Lake Braddock

Francis Scott Key vs South Hagerstown

Frederick vs Smyrna

Freedom vs Mount Vernon

Freedom vs Rock Ridge

Friendly vs KIPP College Prep

Friendship Collegiate Academy vs Simon Gratz

Gainesville vs Colonial Forge

Gar-Field vs North Stafford

Gaithersburg vs Northwood

Glenelg vs River Hill

Glen Burnie vs Largo

Governor Thomas Johnson vs Oakdale

Hampshire vs Moorefield

Hancock vs Southern

Hedgesville vs Morgantown

Heritage vs Loudoun Valley

Huntingtown vs Lackey

Hylton vs Osbourn

Independence vs Briar Woods

Jackson-Reed vs St. Albans

James Buchanan vs Juniata

James Monroe vs Massaponax

Jefferson vs Sherando

Jefferson vs Stonewall Jackson

John Champe vs Stone Bridge

Justice vs Marshall

Kennedy vs Richard Montgomery

Kent Island vs Middletown

Kettle Run vs Skyline

King George vs Riverbend

Langley vs Westfield

Largo vs Glen Burnie

Laurel vs Wise

Lewis vs Central

Lewis vs Wakefield

Liberty vs Washington

Linganore vs Meade

Luray vs Monroe

Madison vs West Springfield

Manassas Park vs Park View

Manchester Valley vs North Hagerstown

Marshall vs Justice

Martinsburg vs Woodson

McLean vs Falls Church

Middletown vs Our Lady of Good Counsel

Monroe vs Luray

Mount Vernon vs Freedom

Musselman vs Wheeling Park

North Point vs Patuxent

North Stafford vs Gar-Field

Northwest vs Churchill

Northwood vs Gaithersburg

Oakton vs Woodson

Osbourn vs Hylton

Osbourn Park vs Stafford

Our Lady of Good Counsel vs Middletown

Oxon Hill vs DuVal

Park View vs Manassas Park

Parkdale vs Potomac

Patuxent vs North Point

Pendleton County vs Petersburg

Poolesville vs Rockville

Potomac vs Brooke Point

Potomac vs Parkdale

Potomac Falls vs Tuscarora

Rappahannock vs Westmoreland

Richard Montgomery vs Kennedy

Riverside vs Dominion

Rock Ridge vs Freedom

Rockville vs Poolesville

Saint John Paul the Great Catholic vs Sidwell Friends

Seneca Valley vs Sherwood

Severn School vs St. John's Catholic Prep

Sherando vs Jefferson

Sherwood vs Seneca Valley

Sidwell Friends vs Saint John Paul the Great Catholic

Simon Gratz vs Friendship Collegiate Academy

Smyrna vs Frederick

South Carroll vs Walkersville

Southern vs Hancock

Southern Huntingdon County vs Curwensville

Springbrook vs Wheaton

St. Albans vs Jackson-Reed

Stafford vs Osbourn Park

St. Charles vs Chopticon

St. John's vs St. Mary's Ryken

St. John's Catholic Prep vs Severn School

Staunton River vs Liberty

Stone Bridge vs John Champe

Stonewall Jackson vs Jefferson

St. Mary's Ryken vs St. John's

Strasburg vs Warren County

Surrattsville vs Digital Pioneers Academy

Tuscarora vs Brunswick

Tuscarora vs Potomac Falls

Urbana vs Westminster

Wakefield vs Lewis

Walkersville vs South Carroll

Warren County vs Strasburg

Washington vs Liberty

Washington-Liberty vs Edison

Watkins Mill vs Winters Mill

West Springfield vs Madison

Westfield vs Langley

Westminster vs Urbana

Westmoreland vs Rappahannock

Wheaton vs Springbrook

Wheeling Park vs Musselman

Whitman vs Blake

Williamsport vs Smithsburg

Winters Mill vs Watkins Mill

Wise vs Laurel

Woodbridge vs Dunbar

Woodgrove vs Eastern View

Woodson vs Martinsburg

Woodson vs Oakton

Wootton vs Damascus

Yorktown vs Centreville

Washington DC High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025

There are 11 Washington DC Metro high school football games in Maryland on Saturday. The first game, Brentsville District vs Handley, starts at 1:00 PM. The final game, Tucker County vs East Hardy, starts at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game on our Washington DC Metro High School Football Scoreboard. 

Full list of Saturday Washington DC metro games:

Alexandria City vs Crossland

Brentsville District vs Handley

Douglass vs Lake Clifton

Flint Hill vs Landon

Fredericksburg Christian vs Isle of Wight Academy

Gonzaga vs Loyola Blakefield

Gwynn Park vs New Town

Leonardtown vs Westlake

Northwestern vs Suitland

St. Stephen's & St. Agnes vs Bishop O'Connell

Tucker County vs East Hardy

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Washington DC