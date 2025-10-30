Washington High School Football Schedules and Scores (WIAA) - October 30, 2025
There are 50 games scheduled on Thursday, October 30, including eight games that feature statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Washington High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup tonight features Cheney at No. 13 Mt. Spokane.
Washington High School Football Games to Watch - Thursday, October 30, 2025
With eight games featuring ranked teams, Thursday night promises to deliver plenty of excitement as the Washington high school football season continues.
All Washington High School Football Games
4A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025
There are 10 games scheduled in the 4A Class on Thursday, October 30.
3A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025
There are 11 games scheduled in the 3A Class on Thursday, October 30.
2A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled in the 2A Class on Thursday, October 30.
1A Football Schedule - October 30, 2025
There are 10 games scheduled in the 1A Class on Thursday, October 30.
2B Football Schedule - October 30, 2025
There are eight games scheduled in the 2B Class on Thursday, October 30.
1B Football Schedule - October 30, 2025
There are zero games scheduled in the 1B Class on Thursday, October 30.
