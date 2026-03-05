2026 Washington High School Boys Basketball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - March 5, 2026
The 2026 Washington high school boys basketball playoffs continue on March 5th with the WIAA Quarterfinals.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification in the Washington high school basketball playoffs.
The 2026 WIAA state championship games will begin on March 7th at the Tacoma Dome.
2026 WIAA Class 4A Boys Basketball Championships
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Gonzaga Prep vs. No. 6 Puyallup - 3:45 p.m. PT
No. 1 Mount Si vs. No. 7 Emerald Ridge - 5:30 p.m. PT
No. 3 Lake Washington vs. No. 4 Glacier Peak - 7:15 p.m. PT
No. 2 Richland vs. No. 8 West Valley - 9:00 p.m. PT
2026 WIAA Class 3A Boys Basketball Championships
Quarterfinals
No. 5 Bellarmine Prep vs. No. 11 Edmonds-Woodway - 9:00 a.m. PT
No. 1 Rainier Beach vs. No. 2 O'Dea - 10:30 a.m. PT
No. 3 Mt. Spokane vs. No. 4 Eastside Catholic - 12:15 p.m. PT
No. 7 Lincoln vs. No. 8 Bellevue - 2:00 p.m. PT
2026 WIAA Class 2A Boys Basketball Championships
Quarterfinals
No. 4 Pullman vs. No. 11 Columbia River - 3:45 p.m. PT
No. 1 Bremerton vs. No. 7 Grandview - 5:30 p.m. PT
No. 5 Tumwater vs. No. 6 Anacortes - 7:15 p.m. PT
No. 2 R.A. Long vs. No. 8 Renton - 9:00 p.m. PT
2026 WIAA Class 1A Boys Basketball Championships
Quarterfinals
No. 3 Royal vs. No. 5 Annie Wright - 9:00 a.m. PT
No. 1 Zillah vs. No. 7 Chelan - 10:30 a.m. PT
No. 4 Bear Creek vs. No. 6 King's - 12:15 p.m. PT
No. 2 Lynden Christian vs. No. 8 Seattle Christian - 2:00 p.m. PT
2026 WIAA Class 2B Boys Basketball Championships
Quarterfinals
No. 3 Okanogan vs. No. 5 Tri-Cities Prep - 3:45 p.m. PT
No. 1 Colfax vs. No. 10 Freeman - 5:30 p.m. PT
No. 6 Reardan vs. No. 12 Columbia - 7:15 p.m. PT
No. 2 Northwest Christian School vs. No. 9 Adna - 9:00 p.m. PT
2026 WIAA Class 1B Boys Basketball Championships
Quarterfinals
No. 4 DeSales vs. No. 6 Liberty Christian - 9:00 a.m. PT
No. 1 Lummi vs. No. 7 Neah Bay - 10:30 a.m. PT
No. 3 Tulalip Heritage vs. No. 5 Moses Lake Christian Academy/Covenant Christian - 12:15 p.m. PT
No. 2 Almira-Coulee-Hartline vs. No. 17 Columbia Adventist Academy - 2:00 p.m. PT
