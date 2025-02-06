13 Super Bowl LIX participants or key contributors with ties to Washington state - high school, college or pro
The build-up to Super Bowl LIX has nearly bubbled over and fizzled out.
And, in a few days, the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will play in the NFL's championship game Sunday in New Orleans.
Here are 13 men with ties to Washington state who are part of either organization from a football standpoint, ranked in order of potential impact:
1. TRENT MCDUFFIE, Kansas City cornerback
Arguably the game's overall best pass-coverage defender, McDuffie was a first-round NFL Draft selection by the Chiefs out of the University of Washington in 2022. He's been a three-time All-Pro pick, including a first-teamer in 2023. McDuffie was also an All-American selection in his three seasons in college with the Huskies
2. KELLEN MOORE, Philadelphia offenisve coordinator
No coach on either staff might make a bigger splash within 72 hours of the Super Bowl conclusion as the WIAA passing record-holder from Prosser High School (as well as Boise State) could become the next New Orleans head coach. In the meantime, it is up to him to solve the defensive mastery of Chiefs' defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as the Eagles' play caller Sunday.
3. JAYLEN WATSON, Kansas City cornerback
Starter opposite Trent McDuffie has made the Chiefs' pass coverage much better this postseason since his return from a leg injury suffered in Week 7 against San Francisco. Selected out of WSU in the seventh round of 2022 NFL Draft.
4. JADEN HICKS, Kansas City safety
Fourth-round rookie out of WSU has made an immediate impact in a backup role, recording three interceptions and a fumble recovery this season while grading out well as a tackler. Has seen increased playing time later in year.
5. KELEE RINGO, Philadelphia cornerback
Tacoma native spent one season playing at Bellarmine Prep before moving to Arizona - and eventually winning a national title at Georgia. Has played mainly in a reserve role and on special teams in his two NFL seasons.
6. KEITH TAYLOR, Kansas City cornerback
Fifth-round NFL pick out of the University of Washington by Carolina in 2021, Taylor has played in 11 games as a third-string defensive back this season. Is a likely candidate to be inactive for Super Bowl.
7. CLINT HURTT, Philadelphia defensive llne coach
First year with the Eagles. Coached Seattle's defensive line under former coach Pete Carroll (2017-21) before being elevated to defensive coordinator for two seasons (2022-23) for a unit that was among leaders in sacks and forced fumbles.
8. DOUG NUSSMEIER, Philadelphia quarterbacks coach
First year with the Eagles. A former record-setting quarterback at Idaho in the 1990s, Nussmeier served as the University of Washington offensive coordinator from 2009-11, tutoring future first-round NFL pick Jake Locker.
9. ANDY HECK, Kansas City offenisve line coach
A 12th-year assistant for the Chiefs, his offensive line group had been in top five for fewest sacks allowed for six consecutive seasons (2018-23). Heck was an NFL first-round pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 1989, and was a five-year starter on the offensive line.
10. ROY ANDERSON, Philadelphia cornerbacks coach
First year with the Eagles. Spent last season in Seattle as the secondary coach for two Pro Bowl players - cornerback Devon Witherspoon and safety Julian Love.
11. COREY MATTHAEI, Kansas City assistant offensive line
Has been with the organization for 12 years overall. A 2003 Charles Wright Academy graduate in Tacoma, Matthaei played offensive line at Willamette University (Oregon).
12. TIM TERRY, Kansas City director of player personnel/pro scouting
Has been with the organization in his current capacity since 2017. Finished up his NFL-playing career as a linebacker with the Seattle Seahawks (2000-02)
13. JAMES GILMAN, Philadelphia director of football analytics
Retired professional poker player is in second season as Chiefs' head of analytics. Was summer intern for PNW National Laboratory (2015, 2018) analyzing risk-management data in Hanford.