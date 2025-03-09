High School

3A Washington (WIAA) state all-tournament basketball teams in Tacoma: Rainier Beach's Jaylen Petty is boys MVP

Central Valley's Brynn McGaughy, a McDonald's All-American who is headed to UW, was voted top player in the girls tournament

Jaylen Petty,, of Rainier Beach, was named MVP of the Class 3A boys basketball tournament.
TACOMA — Here are the 2025 Class 3A all-tournament boys and girls teams voted on by courtside media for the WIAA championships.

---

Jaylen Petty scored a game-high 27 points in Rainier Beach's 89-77 win over Garfield in 3A Metro tournament title game.
BOYS MVP

Jaylen Petty, Rainier Beach, sr. — The New Mexico signee was a scorer on a mission, averaging 20.0 points per game in four games, including a game-high 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting in the WUAA championship game against Edmonds-Woodway.

FIRST TEAM

Cam Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway, sr.

Kaden Powers, Rainier Beach, sr.

Jaden Ghoreishi, Mount Spokane, jr.

Beckham King, Seattle Prep, sr.

Tripp Haywood, Garfield, soph.

SECOND TEAM

BJ Roy, Garfield, sr.

JuJu Ervin, Garfield, jr.

Niko Christofilis, Seattle Prep, jr.

J.J. Bordeaux, Bellarmine Prep, sr.

Ben Heisel, Bellarmine Prep, jr.

---

McDonald's All-American Brynn McGaughy led Central Valley to a perfect season in winning Class 3A girls championship.
GIRLS MVP

Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley, sr. — Didn't have a great scoring tournament, but her presence along opened up things for teammates. And in the pivotal stretch of the championship game, she made the go-ahead basket to put away Lakeside of Seattle.

FIRST TEAM

Willa Chinn, Lakeside of Seattle, sr.

Eden Sander, Central Valley, sr.

Jayda Lewis, Garfield, sr.

Shayla Cordis, North Thurston, jr.

Soraya Ogaldez, North Thurston, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Dilynn Johnson, Bellevue, fr.

Anvi Bhatis, Lakeside of Seattle, soph.

Lena Most, Garfield, jr.

Grace Renners, Seattle Prep, sr.

Trinity Palmer-Wilson, Bellevue, soph.

---

