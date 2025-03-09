3A Washington (WIAA) state all-tournament basketball teams in Tacoma: Rainier Beach's Jaylen Petty is boys MVP
TACOMA — Here are the 2025 Class 3A all-tournament boys and girls teams voted on by courtside media for the WIAA championships.
---
BOYS MVP
Jaylen Petty, Rainier Beach, sr. — The New Mexico signee was a scorer on a mission, averaging 20.0 points per game in four games, including a game-high 26 points on 11-of-20 shooting in the WUAA championship game against Edmonds-Woodway.
FIRST TEAM
Cam Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway, sr.
Kaden Powers, Rainier Beach, sr.
Jaden Ghoreishi, Mount Spokane, jr.
Beckham King, Seattle Prep, sr.
Tripp Haywood, Garfield, soph.
SECOND TEAM
BJ Roy, Garfield, sr.
JuJu Ervin, Garfield, jr.
Niko Christofilis, Seattle Prep, jr.
J.J. Bordeaux, Bellarmine Prep, sr.
Ben Heisel, Bellarmine Prep, jr.
---
GIRLS MVP
Brynn McGaughy, Central Valley, sr. — Didn't have a great scoring tournament, but her presence along opened up things for teammates. And in the pivotal stretch of the championship game, she made the go-ahead basket to put away Lakeside of Seattle.
FIRST TEAM
Willa Chinn, Lakeside of Seattle, sr.
Eden Sander, Central Valley, sr.
Jayda Lewis, Garfield, sr.
Shayla Cordis, North Thurston, jr.
Soraya Ogaldez, North Thurston, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Dilynn Johnson, Bellevue, fr.
Anvi Bhatis, Lakeside of Seattle, soph.
Lena Most, Garfield, jr.
Grace Renners, Seattle Prep, sr.
Trinity Palmer-Wilson, Bellevue, soph.
---