4A Washington state all-tournament basketball teams in Tacoma: Davis of Yakima's Cheyenne Hull unanimous girls MVP

Puyallup's Drew Jones, who carried his team to WIAA championship game, voted boys tournament MVP

Cheyenne Hull scored 26 points in leading Davis of Yakima to the Class 4A girls championship over Sumner on Saturday.
TACOMA — Here are the 2025 Class 4A all-tournament boys and girls teams voted on by courtside media for the WIAA championships.

Drew Jones sank a game-tying jump shot, and finished with 26 points in Puyallup's win over Davis of Yakima.
BOYS MVP

Drew Jones, Puyallup, sr. — For Puyallup to reach its first WIAA championship game since 1971, Jones had to be special. And he was, scoring 83 points in his first three games (27.7 points per game avarage).

FIRST TEAM

Brogan Howell, Gonzaga Prep, sr.

Landen Northrop, Richland, jr.

Josiah Lee, Glacier Peak, sr.

Landen Birley, West Valley of Yakima, sr.

Parker Mills, West Valley of Yakima, jr.

SECOND TEAM

Ethan Harris, Camas, jr.

Daniel Johnson, Auburn, jr.

Lance Horntvedt, Richland, jr.

Ryan Carney, Gonzaga Prep, jr.

Will Nasinec, Puyallup, jr.

Cheyenne Hull and Davis of Yakima girls begin 2024-25 atop SBLive WA's Class 4A basketball rankings.
GIRLS MVP

Cheyenne Hull, Davis of Yakima, soph. —What more can you say about this Yakima star? He scored 26 points Saturday on 10-of-13 shooting, including five 3-pointers as the Pirates captured the WIAA crown.

FIRST TEAM

Olivia Collins, Sumner, jr.

Kaweshi Borden, Sumner, soph.

Deets Parrish, Davis of Yakima, jr.

Isa Garcia, Davis of Yakima, soph.

Brynna Pukis, Glacier Peak, sr.

SECOND TEAM

Jazzy Wilkerson, Woodinville, jr.

Hailey Quiggle, Woodinville, sr.

Malia Ruud, Chiawana, sr.

Avery Hansen, Auburn, jr.

Samantha Thoma, Glacier Peak, sr.

