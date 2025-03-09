4A Washington state all-tournament basketball teams in Tacoma: Davis of Yakima's Cheyenne Hull unanimous girls MVP
TACOMA — Here are the 2025 Class 4A all-tournament boys and girls teams voted on by courtside media for the WIAA championships.
---
BOYS MVP
Drew Jones, Puyallup, sr. — For Puyallup to reach its first WIAA championship game since 1971, Jones had to be special. And he was, scoring 83 points in his first three games (27.7 points per game avarage).
FIRST TEAM
Brogan Howell, Gonzaga Prep, sr.
Landen Northrop, Richland, jr.
Josiah Lee, Glacier Peak, sr.
Landen Birley, West Valley of Yakima, sr.
Parker Mills, West Valley of Yakima, jr.
SECOND TEAM
Ethan Harris, Camas, jr.
Daniel Johnson, Auburn, jr.
Lance Horntvedt, Richland, jr.
Ryan Carney, Gonzaga Prep, jr.
Will Nasinec, Puyallup, jr.
---
GIRLS MVP
Cheyenne Hull, Davis of Yakima, soph. —What more can you say about this Yakima star? He scored 26 points Saturday on 10-of-13 shooting, including five 3-pointers as the Pirates captured the WIAA crown.
FIRST TEAM
Olivia Collins, Sumner, jr.
Kaweshi Borden, Sumner, soph.
Deets Parrish, Davis of Yakima, jr.
Isa Garcia, Davis of Yakima, soph.
Brynna Pukis, Glacier Peak, sr.
SECOND TEAM
Jazzy Wilkerson, Woodinville, jr.
Hailey Quiggle, Woodinville, sr.
Malia Ruud, Chiawana, sr.
Avery Hansen, Auburn, jr.
Samantha Thoma, Glacier Peak, sr.
---