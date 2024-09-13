Chiawana vs. Kamiakin: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in second week (9/12/2024)
Reigning state semifinalist Kamiakin hosts Chiawana on Thursday in a key 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference showdown at Lampson Stadium.
Both teams have split overtime games over the past two seasons - with the Braves winning 20-13 last fall.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on NFHS Network
PRE-GAME: CHIAWANA AT KAMIAKIN
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, XX: XXX, (x-x, xx)
About Chiawana
Key players— DL Ethan Elward, LB Tayten Cissne, RB/DB Braxton Feldmann, WR/LB Cooper MacPherson, QB Julian Martinez.
About Kamiakin
Key players— OL Landon Biglin, ATH Michael Kori, WR/DB David Kuku, DL/LB Christian Mejia, QB Trent Woodhouse.
* WEEK 2 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER
