Chiawana vs. Lake Stevens: Live score, updates of Washington high school football quarterfinals (11/23/2024)

Not since 1987 has the Wesco powerhouse taken a trip to eastern Washington for the state playoffs

Todd Milles

Coach Tom Tri and Lake Stevens wins the Lakewood Cougars 7v7 Championship Passing Tournament for the third time in four years Saturday. / Photo by Todd Milles
Coach Tom Tri and Lake Stevens wins the Lakewood Cougars 7v7 Championship Passing Tournament for the third time in four years Saturday. / Photo by Todd Milles

For Lake Stevens High School to keep its historic three-peat hopes alive, it must do something today it has not been through in nearly 40 years.

Play a WIAA playoff game in eastern Washington.

Led by quarterback Kolton Matson, the two-time defending Class 4A champions meet feisty undefeated Mid-Columbia Conference champion Chiawana and its swarming defense.

The two programs meet at 1 p.m. Pacific time in a state quarterfinal game at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 12. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

About Chiawana

Key players— DB Cooper Cissne, LB Tayten Cissne, RB/DB Braxton Feldmann, OL/DL Brian Kuhn, WR/LB Cooper MacPherson

About Lake Stevens

Key players— OL Luke Baird, TE/LB Keegan Howard, RB/DB Jayshon Limar, QB Kolton Matson, WR Kekoa Okiyama

Published
