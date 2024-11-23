Chiawana vs. Lake Stevens: Live score, updates of Washington high school football quarterfinals (11/23/2024)
For Lake Stevens High School to keep its historic three-peat hopes alive, it must do something today it has not been through in nearly 40 years.
Play a WIAA playoff game in eastern Washington.
Led by quarterback Kolton Matson, the two-time defending Class 4A champions meet feisty undefeated Mid-Columbia Conference champion Chiawana and its swarming defense.
The two programs meet at 1 p.m. Pacific time in a state quarterfinal game at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
PRE-GAME: CHIAWANA VS. LAKE STEVENS
FIRST QUARTER
Updated provided when game begins.
About Chiawana
Key players— DB Cooper Cissne, LB Tayten Cissne, RB/DB Braxton Feldmann, OL/DL Brian Kuhn, WR/LB Cooper MacPherson
About Lake Stevens
Key players— OL Luke Baird, TE/LB Keegan Howard, RB/DB Jayshon Limar, QB Kolton Matson, WR Kekoa Okiyama
* WEEK 12 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PRIMER
