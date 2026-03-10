The Washington high school girls basketball season wrapped up its final week of action with two teams making an exciting run to the state tournament final.

Davis claimed the Class 4A state title for the second consecutive year and stood at the top in the final High School on SI Washington Top 25 girls basketball rankings.

Lynden, at No. 6, won its third consecutive 2A state title after defeating Prosser in the final for a perfect 27-0 record.

No. 5 Bellevue, No. 7 Sumner and No. 15 Prosser finished in second place, while No. 12 Roosevelt placed third. Six other teams finished in sixth place of better.

The Pirates claimed the 4A state title for the second straight year after beating Sumner 62-51 in the final. Isa Garcia led Davis with a game-high 20 points while Cheyenne Hull had 17 points and game-high 11 rebounds. Kobe Johnson added 15 points.

The Riverhawks lost to Kennedy Catholic 52-49 in the 4A Round of 12.

The Bullpups fell to Woodinville 66-61 to finish in sixth place in 4A.

The Titans lost to Woodinville 64-55 in the 4A consolation round.

The Wolverines lost to Eastside Catholic 55-43 in the 3A final to finish in second place.

The Lions claimed the 2A state title for the third consecutive year after defeating Prosser 59-49 in the final. Lexi Hermanutz and Finley Parcher led Lynden with a game-high 17 points while Payton Mills added 11 points. Mills and Finley Parcher each contributed a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Spartans lost to Davis 62-51 in the 4A final to finish in second place. Kawehi Borden scored a team-high 17 points for Sumner.

The Falcons beat Gonzaga Prep 66-61 to finish in fourth place in 4A. Woodinville's Sienna Bieler scored a team-high 21 points, Jazlyn Wilkerson added 18 points and game-high 13 rebounds and Kamryn Wille added 13 points.

The Vikings lost to Gonzaga Prep 50-42 in the 4A consolation round.

The Stags defeated Selah 65-45 to finish in fourth place in 2A. Brooklynn Jacobs scored a game-high 24 points, Jacey Boesel had 15 points and eight rebounds and Emma Bryant added 13 points for Deer Park.

The Falcons lost to lakeside 55-41 in the 3A Round of 12.

The Rough Riders beat Snohomish 56-29 to finish in third place in 3A. Ellery Burke-Brown led with a game-high 24 points and Giselle Dollar added 11 points.

The Cougars fell to Lake Stevens 55-48 in the 4A Round of 12.

The Trojans lost to Sumner 51-40 in the 4A Round of 12.

The Mustangs lost to Lynden 59-49 in 2A finals to finish in second place. Herbie Wright led Prosser with 14 points while Lailah Carter led with seven rebounds.

The Lyncs fell to Royal 44-42 to finish in fifth place in 1A. Tyra Dykstra scored a game-high 19 points while Ella Fritts had a game-high 10 rebounds.

The Crusaders lost to Davenport 46-35 in the 2B quarterfinals.

The Warrios fell to Stanwood 62-47 in the 3A Round of 12.

The Spartans lost to White River 47-28 in the 4A consolation round.

The Panthers lost to Tahoma 55-41 in the 4A opening round.

The Hornets beat Evergreen 56-44 to finish in fourth place in the 3A. Maggee Schmitz scored a game-high 22 points for White River.

The Bears lost to Woodinville 63-53 in the 4A Round of 12.

The Kangaroos fell to Kennedy Catholic 56-51 to finish in fifth place in 4A. Previously, Lake Washington fell to Sumner 52-41 in the semifinals.

Did not advance to the tournament.

Did not advance to the tournament.

Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith