For now, only big game Greyson Stevens will be hunting in Bozeman ... is Big Sky defensive backs
Even though he lives around fertile big-game hunting grounds in Yakima, Greyson Stevens isn't an outdoorsman.
"Too much of a city guy," Stevens said.
The folks in Bozeman, Montana won't care much as long as the speedy wide receiver from East Valley High School catches passes and zig-zags past defenders for one of nation's premier FCS programs at Montana State University.
The three-star prospect (according to 247Sports.com) gave the Bobcats a verbal pledge over the weekend during his official visit to join their program as part of the 2026 class, and announced his decision on social media Tuesday.
"Scenery was beautiful," said Stevens of his second visit to eastern Montana. "And the coaches made a point to make us feel welcomed there."
The 5-foot-11, 170-pounder was not only one of the most productive wide receivers in the state last fall (46 reception, 974 yards, 14 touchdowns; nearly 1,200 all-purpose yards) - he is also one of the fastest (10.9-second 100-meter time).
But in the Red Devil's WIAA Class 2A first-round playoff loss against Franklin Pierce, he got dinged up so severely, he missed his junior track and field season.
"I got going in basketball and never took care of (the injury)," Stevens said. "It was a groin injury, and right now I am at 75 percent (full health)."
When Stevens is feeling good, that is usually a bad sign for defensive backs. He is a big play waiting to happen.
"I know they ran the ball a lot last year, but with the new offensive coordinator (Pete Sterbick), he will want to pass more," Stevens said.
"(Wide receivers coach) Coach Sam (Mix) likes me because of my speed, and I think that means I will be taking a few sweep (runs)."
As far as enjoyed all that life has to offer in Bozeman, Stevens said he won't turn away an offer to camp or fish in the outdoors.
"I am willing to adapt to anything," he said.
