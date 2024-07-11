Is 2024 the year Sione Kaho stakes his claim as undisputed top quarterback in Northwest?
PARKLAND, Wash. - In his near-decade-long stint as the football coach at Lincoln High School of Tacoma, Masaki Matsumoto knows he his on a heavenly heater at the quarterback position.
The last three graduates - Joey Sinclair (2015-16; Western Oregon), Caden Filer (2017-19; Portland State) and Gabarri Johnson (2020-22; Oregon State) - have all gone on to play college football.
And the current one might have the highest ceiling of all.
Sione Kaho, who enters his sophomore season as not only the Abes' undisputed leader, but also arguably the top quarterback prospect in the Northwest, regardless of class, has seen his life radically change over the past 13 months:
* Heralded without ever having thrown a varsity pass, Kaho was 162 of 235 for 2,296 yards and 18 touchdowns in guiding Lincoln to the WIAA playoffs.
* This summer, Kaho was named most valuable player at both the Avery Strong Showcase and California Golden Bears camp.
* And Kaho already has four FBS offers, including ones from Cal, Oregon and Washington.
"I am a young one, and just getting all of these offers and all the attention is a lot," Kaho said. "Just balancing out school, watching film and studying the playbook, and doing homework all at once has been challenging. But I am working on it."
Year 2 is setting up to be a big breakout campaign for Kaho, who is 6-foot-2, 195 pounds.
With a bevy of seniors graduating, Kaho is the guy this offense is looking to for production and leadership. A lot of eyes are following him. Plenty of ears are listening.
"I feel very comfortable," Kaho said. "This year, they have given me a lot of control. Just coming into this year, there's a new mindset, giving the good guys on our team the opportunity to do what they do."
While Kaho's ninth-grade season was largely a success, Matsumoto knows there are a few improvements to be made. For starters, the teenager took his share of hits and quarterback sacks by holding onto the ball too long in the pocket.
Consequently, Kaho committed 12 turnovers last season. Ball security has been an obvious offseason emphasis.
With that said, the Abes plan on putting more on his plate this fall, especially as a runner. Kaho ran track for the school and his club in an effort to increase his speed, and he looks noticeably faster this summer.
"We feel good about giving him a lot more freedom," Matsumoto said.