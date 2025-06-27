High School

Kobe Bryant’s nephew makes college football decision

Jett Washington commits to play football for the Oregon Ducks

Dana Becker

The nephew of Kobe Bryant, Jett Washington, committed to play football at Oregon recently.
The nephew of Kobe Bryant, Jett Washington, committed to play football at Oregon recently. / Harrison Hill / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Athletic genes run through the blood of Jett Washington, one of the top Class of 2026 football prospects in the country.

Washington, the nephew of the late Kobe Bryant, will take his talents from Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada to the University of Oregon, he announced recently. Washington picked the Ducks over offers from Alabama and USC.

Regarded as the No. 18 player in the country by 247Sports, Washington is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound safety who finished his junior season with 38 tackles, five interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.

The first offer from Oregon came in April, and after three visits to Eugene and the campus, Washington decided to become a Duck. He is the No. 2 safety and the top player in the state of Nevada by the recruiting service.

He will be a three-year starter for Bishop Gorman in the fall, which is one of the top high school programs in the country. Along with starring on the football field, Washington plays basketball, helping lead Bishop Gorman to back-to-back Nevada Class 5A state titles.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Nevada