Kobe Bryant’s nephew makes college football decision
Athletic genes run through the blood of Jett Washington, one of the top Class of 2026 football prospects in the country.
Washington, the nephew of the late Kobe Bryant, will take his talents from Bishop Gorman High School in Nevada to the University of Oregon, he announced recently. Washington picked the Ducks over offers from Alabama and USC.
Regarded as the No. 18 player in the country by 247Sports, Washington is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound safety who finished his junior season with 38 tackles, five interceptions, two pass breakups and a forced fumble.
The first offer from Oregon came in April, and after three visits to Eugene and the campus, Washington decided to become a Duck. He is the No. 2 safety and the top player in the state of Nevada by the recruiting service.
He will be a three-year starter for Bishop Gorman in the fall, which is one of the top high school programs in the country. Along with starring on the football field, Washington plays basketball, helping lead Bishop Gorman to back-to-back Nevada Class 5A state titles.