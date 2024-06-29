Powerful Chiawana center Malia Ruud commits to Washington State women's basketball
Blessed with power and touch, Chiawana High School's Malia Ruud has the respect of every girls basketball coach in the Mid-Columbia Conference.
She also had the admiration of one of the greatest NBA stars who ever lived - the late Kobe Bryant.
Shortly before he perished in a helicopter accident in 2020, Bryant saw Ruud play in an AAU game as a middle-school player, and paid her support afterward.
"He was always taking photos and signing autographs," Ruud said. "We came along, and .he complimented my game and my feet (footwork) ... and he said he was excited to see how it would grow. It meant a lot coming from someone of that talent level."
If he was alive, Bryant would certainly be satisfied to know Ruud has found a home in the NCAA Division I ranks.
The state's premier high school post player in Washington is now off the market. Ruud, the 4A/3A MCC's reigning two-time most valuable player, announced Friday she will sign with Washington State University as part of the 2025 recruiting class.
Ruud said the connection she had built with WSU since ninth grade, coupled with the fact that it is close to home and offers her study emphasis - broadcasting - were all crucial in her decision.
"They had everything that I wanted," Ruud said.
At 6-foot-2, Ruud gives the Cougars serious nightly double-double potential.
In three seasons at Chiawana, Ruud has been a double-double machine in points and rebounding: In 74 games over three seasons, she has 58 double-double performances.
And with 1,449 points, Ruud is already the school's all-time leading scorer.
She also has vast international experience as a member of U-18 Samoan National Team.
